podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
ITUNES		 pop up
POP-UP
LE DIRECT !

    • En ce moment sur RADIO DIO :

    ® DES MOTS DES SONS SANS CIBLE #1 - ?

    AUDITEURS EN LIGNE
    actu interviews
    PODCASTS
    OVERDRIVE – 08 05 20
    Extreme Metal hard rock heavy metal Thrash MEtal
    8 mai 2020 | Pas de commentaire


    Podcast Overdrive Radio Dio de l’émission du 8 mai 2020.
    www.facebook.com/OverdriveRadioDio
    www.radiodio.org

    Motörheard
    Trivium
    Pretty Maids
    Gilby Clarke
    Ambush
    Bloodbound
    Coronatus
    Kvelertak
    Paradise Lost
    Green Carnation
    Warbringer
    Kreator
    Testament
    Viogression
    Abysmal Dawn
    Wolves Den
    Me & that Man

    D'AUTRES PODCASTS DE OVERDRIVE

    Un Podcast au hasard ?

    Laisser un commentaire

    Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

    CONTACTS

    • Antenne : 04 77 25 05 94
    • Bureaux : 09 53 05 08 95
    • Programmation : prog {at} radiodio.org
    • Rédaction : redac {at} radiodio.org
    • Général : contact {at} radiodio.org
    • Web : web {at} radiodio.org
    • Technique : technique {at} radiodio.org

    NOUS SUIVRE

       
       