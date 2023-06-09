OVERDRIVE – 09 06 23
9 juin 2023 | Aucun commentaire
Podcast Overdrive de l’émission du 09 juin 2023 sur Radio Dio avec une présentation de la bande dessinée Metal Maniax.
www.radiodio.org
www.facebook.com/OverdriveRadioDio
Metal Maniax : https://librairie.lapin.org/strip-club/941-metalmaniax-9782377541676.html
Elegant Weapons
Neal Schon
Nighthawk
Witchskull
Iced Earth
Carnival in Coal
Ultra Vomit
Misanthrope
Legion of the Damned
Immortal
Graveworm
D'AUTRES PODCASTS DE OVERDRIVE
Un Podcast au hasard ?
-
GV#91 « More Dub Pressah »
Aucun commentaire | Mar 25, 2021
-
Gremmos – Le site minier de la Chazotte 1 (jeudi 15 avril 2020)
Aucun commentaire | Avr 15, 2020
-
Radio Silencio Saison 2 #11
Aucun commentaire | Jan 17, 2021
-
ELDORADO – ERRANCE #14
Aucun commentaire | Nov 28, 2014