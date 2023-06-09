podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    OVERDRIVE – 09 06 23
    bande-dessinée hard rock heavy metal metal
    9 juin 2023 | Aucun commentaire


    Podcast Overdrive de l’émission du 09 juin 2023 sur Radio Dio avec une présentation de la bande dessinée Metal Maniax.

    www.radiodio.org
    www.facebook.com/OverdriveRadioDio

    Metal Maniax : https://librairie.lapin.org/strip-club/941-metalmaniax-9782377541676.html

    Elegant Weapons
    Neal Schon
    Nighthawk
    Witchskull
    Iced Earth
    Carnival in Coal
    Ultra Vomit
    Misanthrope
    Legion of the Damned
    Immortal
    Graveworm

