    OVERDRIVE – 28 08 20
    Extreme Metal hard rock heavy metal Thrash MEtal
    28 août 2020 | Pas de commentaire


    Podcast Overdrive de l’émission du 28 aout 2020 sur Radio Dio.

    www.radiodio.org
    www.facebook.com/OverdriveRadioDio
    Instagram : OverdriveRadioDio
    UFO
    Jeff Scott Soto
    Kamelot
    Redemption
    Grave Digger
    Primal Fear
    The Jailbirds
    Valkyrie
    En Minor
    Lamb of God
    Destruction
    Thyrant
    Soilwork
    Enslaved
    SepticFlesh
    Töxik Death
    The Gathering

