    OVERDRIVE – 30 09 22
    Death Metal hard rock heavy metal metal
    30 septembre 2022 | Aucun commentaire


    Podcast Overdrive de l’émission du 30 septembre 2022 sur Overdrive / Radio Dio.

    www.radiodio.org
    www.facebook.com/OverdriveRadioDio

    Coheed & Cambria
    Malemort
    Moonspell
    Blind Guardian
    Bad Kingz
    Marco Mendoza
    In Elements
    House of Lords
    Spheres
    Rage
    Evergrey
    A-Z
    The Hu
    Machine Head
    ACOD
    Behemoth
    Opeth

