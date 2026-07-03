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    POP DREAMS 03/07/2026
    power pop
    3 juillet 2026 | Aucun commentaire

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    1/ The Stems « Malasana » (from 2026 single)

    2/ The Stems « your kind of love » (from 2026 single)

    3/ SLIPPERS « wasted tonight » (from « slippers » 2026)

    4/ SLIPPERS « reading Lucy’s diary » (from » slippers » 2026)

    5/ Chris Brain « when all is daid and done » (from « red sun rising » 2026)

    6/ LITTLE BARRIE « Coralisa » (from « gravity freeze » 2026)

    7/ The Well Wishers « peace in our time » (from « expected outcomes » 2026)

    8/ LOCAL DRAGS « turn you down » (from « cool if we split » 2026)

    9/ The Smithereens « blood and roses  » (from « the Smithereens live » 1987/ »especially for you » 40th anniversary!!)

    10/ The Smithereens « the seeker » (from « the Smithereens live »/Who cover /40th anniversary of « especially for you »!!)

    11/ THE RED BUTTON « girl, don’t » (from « as fa as yesterday goes » 2011)

    12/ ALWAYS « dreams tonite » (from « antisocialites » 2017)

    13/ THE YARDBIRDS « the nazz are blue » (from « Roger the engineer » 1966/60th anniversary!!!)

    14/ THE YARDBIRDS « over, under, sideways down » (from « Roger the engineer » 1966/60th anniversary!!) 15/ THE STANDELLS « dirty water » (from « dirty water » 1966/60th anniversary!!)

    16/ JIM CROCE « you don’t mess around with Jim » (from « you don’t mess around with Jim » 1972)

    17/ SPIRIT « nature’s way » (from « twelve dreams of Dr Sardonicus » 1970)

    18/ JJ CALE « call me the breeze » (from « naturally » 1971)

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