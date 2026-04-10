POP DREAMS – 10-4-2026

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1/ MUSIC CITY « do I , » (from « welcome to music city » 2026)
2/ MUSIC CITY « it’s alright » (from « welcome to music city » 2026)
3/ Courtney Barnett « wonder » (from « creature of habit » 2026)
4/ Courtney Barnett « site unseen » (from « creature of habit » 2026)
5/ JOE PERNICE « if you go to California » (from « sunny I was wrong » 2026)
6/ JOE PERNICE « I’d rather look away » (from « sunny I was wrong » 2026)
7/ SALT LAKE ALLEY « lady Godiva » (from « always out of time » 2026)
8/ Sunday 1994 « tired boy » (from « sunday (1994) 2024)
9/ SNAPPIN’ BOYS « I can’t stand » (from « latin hustlin » 1986/40th anniversary!!!!)
10/ SNAPPIN BOYS « latin hustlin » (from « latin hustlin » 1986)
11/ Hugo CHASTANET « I watch the rain » (from « from the trees » 2025)
12/ CROSBY, STILLS, NASH & YOUNG « ivroy tower » from « déjà vu » 1970)
13/ JEFFERSON AIRPLANE « lather » (from « crown of creation » 1968)
14/ AC/DC « tnt » (from « high voltage » 1976/50th anniversary!!!)
15/ AEROSMITH « rats in the cellar » (from « rocks » 1976/50th anniversary!!!)
16/ The Spunloves « re-spaced you » (from « too deep for the desert » 2020)
17/ DIVINE HORSEMEN « sapphire » (from « devils river » 1986)
18/ WANNA-BEES « come on down » (from « out went the lights » 2017)