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    POP DREAMS – 10-4-2026
    power pop
    10 avril 2026 | Aucun commentaire

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    1/ MUSIC CITY « do I , » (from « welcome to music city » 2026)

    2/ MUSIC CITY « it’s alright » (from « welcome to music city » 2026)

    3/ Courtney Barnett « wonder » (from « creature of habit » 2026)

    4/ Courtney Barnett « site unseen » (from « creature of habit » 2026)

    5/ JOE PERNICE « if you go to California » (from « sunny I was wrong » 2026)

    6/ JOE PERNICE « I’d rather look away » (from « sunny I was wrong » 2026)

    7/ SALT LAKE ALLEY « lady Godiva » (from « always out of time » 2026)

    8/ Sunday 1994 « tired boy » (from « sunday (1994) 2024)

    9/ SNAPPIN’ BOYS « I can’t stand » (from « latin hustlin » 1986/40th anniversary!!!!)

    10/ SNAPPIN BOYS « latin hustlin » (from « latin hustlin » 1986)

    11/ Hugo CHASTANET « I watch the rain » (from « from the trees » 2025)

    12/ CROSBY, STILLS, NASH & YOUNG « ivroy tower » from « déjà vu » 1970)

    13/ JEFFERSON AIRPLANE « lather » (from « crown of creation » 1968)

    14/ AC/DC « tnt » (from « high voltage » 1976/50th anniversary!!!)

    15/ AEROSMITH « rats in the cellar » (from « rocks » 1976/50th anniversary!!!)

    16/ The Spunloves « re-spaced you » (from « too deep for the desert » 2020)

    17/ DIVINE HORSEMEN « sapphire » (from « devils river » 1986)

    18/ WANNA-BEES « come on down » (from « out went the lights » 2017)

     

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