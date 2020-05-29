tracklist : 1/SUNSHINE BOYS « summertime kids » (from « work and love » 2020) 2/SHARP/SHOCK « troublemaker » (from » unlearn eveything » 2016) 3/LONE WOLF « can’t stop you anyway » (from « togerther alone » 2019) 4/ LONE WOLF « runaway » (from « together alone » 2019) 5/ THE JANGLE BAND « so longl » (from » the metro hotel » ep 2020) 6/ THE JANGLE BAND « dusk till dawn » (from « the metro hotel » ep 2020) 7/WYLDLIFE « neon nightmare » (from « year of the snake » 2020) 8/SIGHS « over the line » (from « tearing my heart again » 2020) 9/LONE WOLF « without you » (from « together alone » 2019) 10/ LONE WOLF « bottom of hill » (from « together alone » 2019) 11/ THE ON AND ONS « monday blues » (from « menacing smile » ep 2020) 12/ THE ON AND ONS « change of heart » (from »menacing smile » ep 2020
POP DREAMS each friday on Radio DIO 89.5 fm from 8 to 9 pm
Gérard, Jean-Yves and Jacques
Pop dreams – 29/05/2020
