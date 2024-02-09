TRACKLIST / TEENAGE FAN CLUB « get funky » (from « thirteen » 1993)overture
1/ BRENDAN BENSON « let me roll it » (from « jet powered pop » included cd from Mojo magazine) 2/ BRENDAN BENSON « sttin’ pretty » (from « one Mississippi » 1996) 3/ BEN EDGE & THE ELECTRIC PENCILS « new day » (from 2017 album) 4/ BEN EDGE & THE ELECTRIC PENCILS « sunday painter » (from 2017 album) 5/ THE VACCINES « lunar eclipse » (from « pick up full of pink carnations » 2024) 6/ THE VACCINES « the dreamer » (from « pick up full of pink carnations » 2024) 7/ GIGOLO AUNTS « where I find my heaven » (from « flippin’ out » 1993) 8/ HEATMISER « revolution » (from « jet powered pop » included cd from Mojo magazine » ) 9/CLASS « coward disaster » (from « if you’ve got nothing » 2023) 10/ CLASS « as if it’d even the score » (from « if you’ve got nothing » ) 11/ RENO BO « underground sunshine » (from « neer tight time on the sun » 2023) 12/ RENO BO « all I see » (from « never tight time on the sun » 2023) 13/THE BOTH « Milwaukee » (from « jet powered pop! » included cd from Mojo magazine) 14/ NADA SURF « the way you wear your head » (from « jet powered pop! »Mojo magazine 2024) 15/ BLUE AEROPLANES « bad moon rising » ( Creedence cover from « ruby trax » 1992) 16/ TEENAGE FAN CLUB « mr tambourine man » (from « ruby trax » 1992) 17/ ERIK VOEKS & THE GHOSTERS « the most confusing part » (from « it means nothing now » 2023) 18/ THE BLIPS « gook lookin liars » (from « again » 2023)
TEENAGE FAN CLUB « is this music ? (from « bandwagonesque » 1991)
POP DREAMS on Radio DIO each friday from 8 to 9.30 pm (french hour) and podcast on MIXCLOUD and on the radio website (www.radiodio.org)
Pop Dreams Radio Show February 9th 2024
