tracklist : TEENAGE FAN CLUB « get funky » (from « thirteen » 1993) overture
1/TEENAGE FAN CLUB « foreign land » (from nothing lasts forever » 2023) 2/HURRY « didn’t have to try » (from « don’t look back » 2023) 3/ JACK CADES « something new » (from « something new » 2023) / 4/ THE HIGH WATER MARKS « trouble from the east » (from « your next wolf » 2023) /5/ THE HIGH WATER MARKS « stork » (from « your next wolf » 2023) /6/ THE PLEASERS « breaking my heart » (from « Thamesbeat » 1996) / 7/ THE LEEDS « pizza eater » (from « the fabulous story » 2009) / 8/ THE LEEDS « commit it » (from « the fabulous story » 2009) / 6/ THE SUNDAYS « wild horses » (from « blind » 1992) / 7/ THE PARLOPHONICS « fill my skin » (from « dying of the light » 2023) / 8/ THE PARLOPHONICS « reading Kerouac » (from « dying of the light » 2023) / 9/ ALLAH-LAS « vis à vis » (from « Allah-Las » 2012) / 10/ AEROSMITH « mama kin » (from « Aerosmith » 1973 50th anniversary!!!!!) / DOWTOWN STRUTS « back to New York » (from » Victoria » 2012) / NEW YORK DOLLS « bad girl » (from « New York Dolls » 1973 50th anniversary!!) / NEW YORK DOLLS « pills » (from « New York Dolls » 1973)
TEENAGE FAN CLUB « is this music ? » (from « bandwagonesque » 1991) underture
POP DREAMS each friday on Radio Dio from 8 to 9.30 pm (french hour!) and podcast on MIXCLOUD and on the radio website (www;radiodio;org)
Gérard, Jean-Yves Jacques : STAY TUNED FOLKS!!!!
Pop Dreams Radio Show September 1st 2023
1 septembre 2023 | Aucun commentaire