    Radio Silencio Saison 3 #07 – Spéciale Otto Rivers
    BO cinema OST
    27 juin 2021 | Aucun commentaire






    🖤
    01 – Incredible Torture Show / Blood Sucking Freaks de Joel M. Reed (1976)
    Sardu monologue
    02 – À plein tube ! / The Dark Backward de Adam Rifkin (1991)
    Mark Deker – Main Title
    03 – Kids in the Hall: Brain Candy de Kelly Makin (1996)
    Scott Thompson & Joe Sealy – I’m Gay
    04 – Pique-nique à Hanging Rock / Picnic at Hanging Rock de Peter Weir (1975)
    Gheorghe Zamfir – Doina Sus Pe Culmea Dealului
    05 – Les Révoltés de l’an 2000 / Quién puede matar a un niño de Narciso Ibáñez Serrador (1976)
    Waldo De Los rios – Quien Puede Matar A Un NiÒo?
    06 – Suburbia / Les Loubards de Penelope Spheeris (1984)
    Alex Gibson – Picking up Joe
    07 – Operazione Kappa sparate a vista / Opération K de Luigi Petrini (1977)
    Fabio Frizzi & Vince Tempera & Franco Bixio – Nucleo antirapina
    08 – Liquid sky de Slava Tsukerman (1982)
    Slava Tsukerman – Me And My Rhythm Box
    09 – Vampire, vous avez dit vampire ? / Fright Night de Tom Holland (1985)
    Brad Fiedel – Come To Me (Instrumental)
    10 – Ulysse 31 / Uchū Densetsu Yurishīzu Sātīwan de Bernard Deyriès (1981)
    Parallax – L’attaque des Tridents
    11 – La Malédiction / The Omen de Richard Donner (1976)
    Jerry Goldsmith – Ave Satani
    12 – Mahakaal de Shyam Ramsay & Tulsi Ramsay (1994)
    Depeche Mode – Pimpf
    13 – Les Guerriers du Bronx 2 / Escape from the Bronx (Fuga dal Bronx) de Enzo G. Castellari (1983)
    Francesco De Masi – Escape Sequence 1
    14 – La Petite Boutique des horreurs / Little Shop of Horrors de Frank Oz (1986)
    Gérard Rinaldi – Dentiste
    15 – Une créature de rêve / Weird Science de John Hughes (1985)
    Ira Newborn and the Geeks – Weird Romance
    16 – Angel Heart de Alan Parker (1987)
    Glen Gray & The Casa Loma Orchestra – Girl of My Dreams
    17 – A Dirty Shame de John Waters (2004)
    The Cowboy Church Sunday School – Open Up Your Heart (And Let The Sunshine In)
    18 – S.O.S Jaguar Opération casseurs / Napoli violenta de Umberto Lenzi (1976)
    Franco Micalizzi – Folk And Violence 15
    19 – Universal Studio Tour – Promo Album
    20 – 2000 Maniacs de Herschell Gordon Lewis (1964)
    Herschell Gordon Lewis – Rebel Yell (The South’s Gonna Rise Again)
    21 – Survive Style 5+ de Gen Sekiguchi (2004)
    James Shimoji – Survive Style5+
    22 – Six-String Samurai de Lance Mungia (1998)
    Brian Tyler – Bring His Guitar to Me / Sahara Burn
    23 – Gumnaam / Unknown or Anonymous de Raja Nawathe (1965)
    Mohammed Rafi – Jaan Pehchan Ho
    24 – Psycho Beach Party de Robert Lee King (2000)
    Ben Vaughn – Psycho Main title
    25 – Hard Rock Zombies de Krishna Shah (1985)
    Paul Sabu – Zombies lure Ghouls
    26 – Torso (I corpi presentano tracce di violenza carnale) de Sergio Martino (1973)
    Alan Parker – Hippy
    27 – Le Retour des morts-vivants / The Return of the Living Dead de Dan O’Bannon (1985)
    Francis Haines – The Trioxin Theme
    Outro : The Legend of Zelda – Main Theme – Overworld Theme (Mini Guitar) by Marcos Kaiser

