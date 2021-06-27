Radio Silencio Saison 3 #07 – Spéciale Otto Rivers

🖤
01 – Incredible Torture Show / Blood Sucking Freaks de Joel M. Reed (1976)
Sardu monologue
02 – À plein tube ! / The Dark Backward de Adam Rifkin (1991)
Mark Deker – Main Title
03 – Kids in the Hall: Brain Candy de Kelly Makin (1996)
Scott Thompson & Joe Sealy – I’m Gay
04 – Pique-nique à Hanging Rock / Picnic at Hanging Rock de Peter Weir (1975)
Gheorghe Zamfir – Doina Sus Pe Culmea Dealului
05 – Les Révoltés de l’an 2000 / Quién puede matar a un niño de Narciso Ibáñez Serrador (1976)
Waldo De Los rios – Quien Puede Matar A Un NiÒo?
06 – Suburbia / Les Loubards de Penelope Spheeris (1984)
Alex Gibson – Picking up Joe
07 – Operazione Kappa sparate a vista / Opération K de Luigi Petrini (1977)
Fabio Frizzi & Vince Tempera & Franco Bixio – Nucleo antirapina
08 – Liquid sky de Slava Tsukerman (1982)
Slava Tsukerman – Me And My Rhythm Box
09 – Vampire, vous avez dit vampire ? / Fright Night de Tom Holland (1985)
Brad Fiedel – Come To Me (Instrumental)
10 – Ulysse 31 / Uchū Densetsu Yurishīzu Sātīwan de Bernard Deyriès (1981)
Parallax – L’attaque des Tridents
11 – La Malédiction / The Omen de Richard Donner (1976)
Jerry Goldsmith – Ave Satani
12 – Mahakaal de Shyam Ramsay & Tulsi Ramsay (1994)
Depeche Mode – Pimpf
13 – Les Guerriers du Bronx 2 / Escape from the Bronx (Fuga dal Bronx) de Enzo G. Castellari (1983)
Francesco De Masi – Escape Sequence 1
14 – La Petite Boutique des horreurs / Little Shop of Horrors de Frank Oz (1986)
Gérard Rinaldi – Dentiste
15 – Une créature de rêve / Weird Science de John Hughes (1985)
Ira Newborn and the Geeks – Weird Romance
16 – Angel Heart de Alan Parker (1987)
Glen Gray & The Casa Loma Orchestra – Girl of My Dreams
17 – A Dirty Shame de John Waters (2004)
The Cowboy Church Sunday School – Open Up Your Heart (And Let The Sunshine In)
18 – S.O.S Jaguar Opération casseurs / Napoli violenta de Umberto Lenzi (1976)
Franco Micalizzi – Folk And Violence 15
19 – Universal Studio Tour – Promo Album
20 – 2000 Maniacs de Herschell Gordon Lewis (1964)
Herschell Gordon Lewis – Rebel Yell (The South’s Gonna Rise Again)
21 – Survive Style 5+ de Gen Sekiguchi (2004)
James Shimoji – Survive Style5+
22 – Six-String Samurai de Lance Mungia (1998)
Brian Tyler – Bring His Guitar to Me / Sahara Burn
23 – Gumnaam / Unknown or Anonymous de Raja Nawathe (1965)
Mohammed Rafi – Jaan Pehchan Ho
24 – Psycho Beach Party de Robert Lee King (2000)
Ben Vaughn – Psycho Main title
25 – Hard Rock Zombies de Krishna Shah (1985)
Paul Sabu – Zombies lure Ghouls
26 – Torso (I corpi presentano tracce di violenza carnale) de Sergio Martino (1973)
Alan Parker – Hippy
27 – Le Retour des morts-vivants / The Return of the Living Dead de Dan O’Bannon (1985)
Francis Haines – The Trioxin Theme
Outro : The Legend of Zelda – Main Theme – Overworld Theme (Mini Guitar) by Marcos Kaiser
Radio Silencio Saison 3 #07 – Spéciale Otto Rivers
