    Radio Silencio Saison 4 #06 – Cyril
    BO cinema OST
    7 novembre 2021 | Aucun commentaire







    L’activisme vit d’enthousiasme, Cyril Moya est un activiste discret mais certain, qui consacre l’essentiel de son temps à rendre possibles des disques – sur son label What a Mess ! Records – et des concerts – par son travail de tourneur archi-indépendant (petit texte piqué à Section26)

    La tracklist !!! ->
    INTRO

    Mulholland Drive (D. Lynch / 2001) Naomi Watts & Laura Harring ‘Silencio’ Linda Scott ‘I’ve Told Every Little Star’
    Ed Wood (T. Burton / 1994)
    Martin Landau & Johnny Depp ‘Fight The Octopus’ Howard Shore ‘Kuba Mambo’
    Casino (M. Scorcese / 1995)
    Robert DeNiro & Joe Pesci ‘Desert Meeting’ Mickey & Sylvia ‘Love Is Strange’

    JINGLE #1

    Angel Heart (A. Parker / 1987)
    Robert DeNiro & Mickey Rourke ‘Egg Rolling’ Dr. John ‘Zu Zu Mamou’
    My Own Private Idaho (G. Van Sant / 1991) River Phoenix & Keanu Reeves ‘Campfire’ Rudy Vallée ‘Deep Night’

    JINGLE #2

    Alice in den Städten (W. Wenders / 1974)
    Can ‘Alice’
    Rüdiger Vogler & Yella Rottländer ’Nein Nein Nein’ The Drifters ‘Under The Boardwalk’
    Almost Famous (C. Crowe / 2000)
    Philip Seymour Hoffman & Patrick Fugit ‘Uncool’ Dave Grohl ’Tiny Dancer’ (Elton John Cover)
    Kate Hudson & Patrick Fugit ‘What Kind of Beer?’ —
    JINGLE #3

    Wendy & Lucy (K. Reichardt / 2008)
    Michelle Williams & Wally Dalton ‘Going To Alaska’ Johnny Cash (ft. Will Oldham) ‘I See A Darkness’
    Magnolia (P.T Anderson / 1999) Tom Cruise ‘Death Bed’
    Aimee Mann ‘Wise Up’

