playlist : TEENAGE FAN CLUB « get funky » (from « thirteen » 1993) overture
1/ BRENT SEAVERS « till it’s over » (from « exhibit B » 2024) 2/ CMON CMON « the summer we missed » (from « the crack & the light » 2023) 3/ HOORSEES « movie’s architecture » (from « big » 2024) 4/ HOORSEES « second class » (from « big » 2024) 5/ THE JESUS & MARY CHAIN « second of june » (from « Glasgow eyes » 2024) 6/ JESUS & MARY CHAIN « girl 71 » (from « Glaqgow eyes » 2024) 7/ BLUESKY ROADSTER « driving south » (from « roller coaster goodbye » 2000) 8/ BLUESKY ROADSTER « after school special » (from « roller coaster goodbye » 2000) 9/ BODEGA « territorial all off the female » (from « broken equipment » 2022) 10/ BODEGA « how can I help you » (from « broken equipment » 2022) 11/ WESLEY FULLER « trade war » (from « all fuller no filler » 2024) 12/ THE MASONICS « you’re a goddam fool » (from « sursum tibian vestram » 2023) 13/ ACME ROCK GROUP « odorono » (Who’s cover from « start »2000) 14/ AMATEUR NIGHT « how long will it takes » (Plimsouls cover from « amateur night » 1999 15/ BOB GELDOF « sunny afternoon » (Kiks cover from « Ruby Trax » 1992) 16/ WONDER STUFF « Cuz I love you » (Slade cover from « rRuby Trax » 1992) 17/ THE ELECTROMAGNATES « airwave hello » (from 2024 single) 18/ THE JACK RUBIES « Calamity Jane » (from « see the money in my smile » 1990)
TEENAGE FAN CLUB « is this music ? » (from « bandwagonesque » 1991) underture
POP DREAMS on Radio DIO 89.5 FM each friday from 8 to 9.30 pm (french hour) and podcast on MIXCLOUD and on the radio website (www.radiodio.org)
Gérard, Jean-Yves, Jacques : STAY TUNED FOLKS!
29 mars 2024 | Aucun commentaire