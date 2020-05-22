podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    Pop dreams – 22/05/2020
    indie pop pop power pop
    22 mai 2020






    THE RETURN OF POP DREAMS AFTER 2 MONTHS!!!!!
    Playlist : 1/Andrew TAYLOR « life is good » (from « the lockdown session april 2020 » 2020) 2/SHARP/SHOCK « dancing all night » (from « youth club » 2018) 3/BIG NOTHING « waste my time » (from « Chris » 2019) 4/BIG NOTHING « calm me down » (from « Chris » 2019) 5/THE BOMBPOPS « dearly departed (from « death in Venice beach » 2020) 6/THE BOMBPOPS « sad to me » (from « death in Venice beach » 2020) 7/Chris CHURCH « pop dreams » (from « backwds compatible » 2020) 8/WILD CARNATION « acid rain and the big one » (from « tricycle » 1996) 9/BIG NOTHING « autopilot » (from « Chris » 2019) 10/ BIG NOTHING « carried away » (from « Chris » 2019) 11/les GRYS GRYS « so long » (single 2020) 12/THE BRITANNICAS « walls and stars » (SINGLE 2020° 13/ PRETTY THINGS « don’t bring me down » (from « the Pretty Things » 1965)
    Pop Dreams each friday on Radio DIO 89.5 fm/www.radiodio.org from 8 to 9 pm and podcast on Mixcloud and on the website of the station
    Gérard and Jean-Yves and Jacques
    STAY TUNED FOLKS!!!!!

