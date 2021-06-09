podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    Boogie – 9 juin 2021
    blues
    9 juin 2021 | Aucun commentaire






    Playlist de l’émission du 9 juin
    BEN HARPER AND RELENTESS7 -Live from the Montreal International Jazz Festival – « Lay There and Hate Me » « Red House »
    BEN & ELLEN HARPER – Childhood Home – « A House is a Home » « City of Dream »
    JESSE LEE & THE ALCHIMISTS – Let It Shine – « Another » « You Gotta » « Let It Shine »
    LABESS – La Route – « El Hogra »
    JS ONDARA – Tales of America – « American Dream »
    BONNIE RAITT avec HABIB KOITE – Compilation Blues Around the World – « Back Around »
    JONNY LANG – Lie to Me – « Good Morning Little School Girl »
    THIN LIZZY – Icon – « Whiskey in the Jar »

