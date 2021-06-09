Boogie – 9 juin 2021
9 juin 2021 | Aucun commentaire
Playlist de l’émission du 9 juin
BEN HARPER AND RELENTESS7 -Live from the Montreal International Jazz Festival – « Lay There and Hate Me » « Red House »
BEN & ELLEN HARPER – Childhood Home – « A House is a Home » « City of Dream »
JESSE LEE & THE ALCHIMISTS – Let It Shine – « Another » « You Gotta » « Let It Shine »
LABESS – La Route – « El Hogra »
JS ONDARA – Tales of America – « American Dream »
BONNIE RAITT avec HABIB KOITE – Compilation Blues Around the World – « Back Around »
JONNY LANG – Lie to Me – « Good Morning Little School Girl »
THIN LIZZY – Icon – « Whiskey in the Jar »