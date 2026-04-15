BOOGIE – HEY! HO! LET’S GO!
15 avril 2026 | Aucun commentaire
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HEY HO ! LET’S GO !
Rob Tognoni – Baby Please Don’t Go / Crossword Blues
Red Beans & Pepper Sauce – I Want To Take You Higher / Same Old Story / Another Way
Plas Hervouët Band – This Place / La Terre fait ce qu’elle pleut
MIX COBRA RECORDS :
- Otis Ruch – Double Trouble
- Harold Burrage – She Knocks Me Out
- Big Walter Horton & The Willie Dixon Band– Have a Good Time
- Clarence Jolly – Don’t Leave Me
- Magic Sam – Easy Baby
- Sunnyland Slim – Highway 61
- Jimmy Kelly & The Rock-A-Beats – Little Chickie
Grant Haua – So Lonely / Bad Man / Better Day
LE MORCEAU DE MURIEL
Melissa Laveaux – Nan Fon Bwa (live à Plus Près de Toi)
LIVRE
Rock’n’ Road TRIP – Les Etats-Unis en 1000 chanson de l’Alabama au Wyoming. De Julien Grossot et Lauric Henneton. Editions Hors Collection
Jeff Buckley – Poor Boy Long Way from Home
MIX RAMONES :
- Blitzkrieg Bop
- Cretin Hop
- Beat On the Brat
- Rockaway Beach
- Judy Is a Punk
- Lemmy & The Ramones – R.A.M.O.N.E.S.
- I Don’t Care
- Rob Zombie – Blitzkrieg Bop