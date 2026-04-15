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    BOOGIE – HEY! HO! LET’S GO!
    blues Ramones rock
    15 avril 2026 | Aucun commentaire

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    HEY HO ! LET’S GO !

     

    Rob Tognoni – Baby Please Don’t Go / Crossword Blues

    Red Beans & Pepper Sauce – I Want To Take You Higher / Same Old Story / Another Way

    Plas Hervouët Band – This Place / La Terre fait ce qu’elle pleut

    MIX COBRA RECORDS :

    • Otis Ruch – Double Trouble
    • Harold Burrage – She Knocks Me Out
    • Big Walter Horton & The Willie Dixon Band– Have a Good Time
    • Clarence Jolly – Don’t Leave Me
    • Magic Sam – Easy Baby
    • Sunnyland Slim – Highway 61
    • Jimmy Kelly & The Rock-A-Beats – Little Chickie

    Grant Haua – So Lonely  / Bad Man / Better Day

    LE MORCEAU DE MURIEL

    Melissa Laveaux – Nan Fon Bwa (live à Plus Près de Toi)

    LIVRE

    Rock’n’ Road TRIP – Les Etats-Unis en 1000 chanson de l’Alabama au Wyoming. De Julien Grossot et Lauric Henneton. Editions Hors Collection

    Jeff Buckley – Poor Boy Long Way from Home

    MIX RAMONES :

    • Blitzkrieg Bop
    • Cretin Hop
    • Beat On the Brat
    • Rockaway Beach
    • Judy Is a Punk
    • Lemmy & The Ramones – R.A.M.O.N.E.S.
    • I Don’t Care
    • Rob Zombie – Blitzkrieg Bop

    D'AUTRES PODCASTS DE BOOGIE

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