BOOGIE – SENOR BLUES

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SENOR BLUES
The Doors – Mystery Train / Away In India / Crossroads Blues (Live In Pittsburgh)
Taj Mahal & The Phantom Blues Band – Sweet Lorene / Ask Me ‘Bout Nothing (But The Blues) / Talkin’ Blues
Taj Mahal – The Celebrated Walkin’ Blues
Taj Mahal, Ry Cooder & Joachim Cooder – What a Beautiful City / Pawn Shop Blues
The Black Keys – The Moan
MC5 – Motor City Is Burning
Les Wampas – Ne Cherchez Pas Dans les Guitares
Nico Chona – Datsun
Plas Hervouët Band – Walking for Freedom
LIVRE
British Blues. 1958 – 1968 La Décennie Fabuleuse. De Gilles Blampain. Editions Le Castor Astral. Collection Castor Music
Alexis Korner – Gotta Move / How Long, How Long, Blues
Taj Mahal – Bank Robbery (BO du film The Hot Spot, réalisé par Dennis Hopper)
Mike Zito – Havana Moon (feat. Sonny Landreth) / You Never Can Tell (feat. Robben Ford)
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