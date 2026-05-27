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    BOOGIE – SENOR BLUES
    blues rap rock Taj Mahal
    27 mai 2026 | Aucun commentaire

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    SENOR BLUES

     

    The Doors – Mystery Train / Away In India / Crossroads Blues (Live In Pittsburgh)

    Taj Mahal & The Phantom Blues Band – Sweet Lorene / Ask Me ‘Bout Nothing (But The Blues) / Talkin’ Blues

    Taj Mahal – The Celebrated Walkin’ Blues

    Taj Mahal, Ry Cooder & Joachim Cooder – What a Beautiful City / Pawn Shop Blues

    The Black Keys – The Moan

    MC5 – Motor City Is Burning

    Les Wampas – Ne Cherchez Pas Dans les Guitares

    Nico Chona – Datsun

    Plas Hervouët Band – Walking for Freedom

    LIVRE

    British Blues. 1958 – 1968 La Décennie Fabuleuse. De Gilles Blampain. Editions Le Castor Astral. Collection Castor Music

    Alexis Korner – Gotta Move / How Long, How Long, Blues

    Taj Mahal – Bank Robbery (BO du film The Hot Spot, réalisé par Dennis Hopper)

    Mike Zito – Havana Moon (feat. Sonny Landreth) / You Never Can Tell (feat. Robben Ford)

    Rap de Matis

     

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