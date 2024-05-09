Emission 29 – Session de rattrapage 6
9 mai 2024 | Aucun commentaire
Qwel – Coffee and smoke (remix)
Heems & Lapgan – Going for six (with Sonnyjim and Abhi the Nomad)
Lapgan – Under the bodhi tree
Heems – Raps at the Punjabi Deli in NYC
Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou – Ready to leave
Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou – Ethiopia my motherland
Alt J – Walk a mile
Alt J – Losing my mind
Cukor Bila Smert’ – The great Hen-Yuan’ River
Brother Ali – The collapse
Atmosphere feat. Brother Ali – Cats van bags
Prefuse 73 – The end of air
Roc Marciano – Gold crossbow
Rocé – Nos victoires