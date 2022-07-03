podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    La Boîte à Bordel – #4 Label Wémè
    ACID BELGIQUE BREAKCORE SYNTHE
    3 juillet 2022 | Aucun commentaire


    La Boîte à Bordel #4 sur le label Wémè

    CN – Adyton – Ra

    EOD – CLK – EODS

    MEGGABLOCKX – Cosmo – Blockx

    Global Goon – You’s the Druuze – Saint Aime

    Biochip – Acid Conqueration – Hexamer Recon EP

    D’Arcangelo – Beta IV – The Album

    STEVE – Aqua Trix – WeMe10ans

    Ceephax – Flight Of The Condor – Cro Magnox

    Zorg – Jungle Core – Zorg E.P.

    Soundmurderer – Awamori – Toned Down EP (WeMe016)

    J.V.D.B. – Untitled – Silicon Sirene

    Dave Monolith – zunker – welcome

    TVTM – Atmospheric Tide 90 – Alphanumerix

    Nicholas Szczepanik – Long Gone – We Make Life Sad

    zandvoort & uilenbal – the ski resort was buried in the avalanche – folk triumfator

    Wolvennest – Nuit Noire De L’Ame – WLVNNST

    Agnes POISSON – Jaillissement/Embrouillement/Fugace – 14 petites vérités invisibles

    Principles of Geometry – CMD CTRL -CMD CTRL

    Principles of Geometry – Letom redrom – Lazare

    Cheb Hasni – Tlabti Lafrak – Dak el Marhroum

    Rubrique WASISDAS : Agnès Poisson https://soundcloud.com/user-698622715/tracks

    La nouveauté : Principles of Geometry : CMD CTRL /LETOM REDRUM

    Bonus vacances : Cheb Hasni : TLABTI LAFRAK

     
    https://www.mixcloud.com/sabrinagodfrin/la-boîte-à-bordel-4-label-wémè/

