La Boîte à Bordel #4 sur le label Wémè
CN – Adyton – Ra
EOD – CLK – EODS
MEGGABLOCKX – Cosmo – Blockx
Global Goon – You’s the Druuze – Saint Aime
Biochip – Acid Conqueration – Hexamer Recon EP
D’Arcangelo – Beta IV – The Album
STEVE – Aqua Trix – WeMe10ans
Ceephax – Flight Of The Condor – Cro Magnox
Zorg – Jungle Core – Zorg E.P.
Soundmurderer – Awamori – Toned Down EP (WeMe016)
J.V.D.B. – Untitled – Silicon Sirene
Dave Monolith – zunker – welcome
TVTM – Atmospheric Tide 90 – Alphanumerix
Nicholas Szczepanik – Long Gone – We Make Life Sad
zandvoort & uilenbal – the ski resort was buried in the avalanche – folk triumfator
Wolvennest – Nuit Noire De L’Ame – WLVNNST
Agnes POISSON – Jaillissement/Embrouillement/Fugace – 14 petites vérités invisibles
Principles of Geometry – CMD CTRL -CMD CTRL
Principles of Geometry – Letom redrom – Lazare
Cheb Hasni – Tlabti Lafrak – Dak el Marhroum
Rubrique WASISDAS : Agnès Poisson https://soundcloud.com/user-698622715/tracks
La nouveauté : Principles of Geometry : CMD CTRL /LETOM REDRUM
Bonus vacances : Cheb Hasni : TLABTI LAFRAK
https://www.mixcloud.com/sabrinagodfrin/la-boîte-à-bordel-4-label-wémè/