LA FRANCE PUE – 25/02/2025

Playlist :
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ PEARL JAM (Seattle, US) « Garden » from « Ten » LP (1991)
2/ COMPUTER (Toronto, Canada) « Human Rights » from « s/t » CS (2024)
3/ SUSPECT (Köln / Munster, Allemagne) « Bastard » from « Send the Bombs » LP (2025)
4/ CYPRESS HILL (South Gate, US) « What’s your Number ?» from « Till Death do us part » LP (2004)
5/ THE CLASH (London, UK) « Guns of Brixton » from « London Calling » 2xLP (1979)
6/ VAXINE (New York, US) « War Criminals » from split EP w/ The Last Survivors (2024)
7/ THE LAST SURVIVORS (Tokyo, Japon) « Thread of Hate » from split EP w/ Vaxine (2024)
8/ DEAD KENNEDYS (San Francisco, US) « Nazi Punks Fuck Off » from « In God we Trust Inc. » EP (1981)
9/ NAPALM DEATH (Birmingham, UK) « Nazi Punks Fuck Off (Dead Kennedys) » from « Nazi Punks Fuck Off » EP (1993)
10/ TELEGENIC PLEASURE (London, UK/Canada) « My Thoughts hold me in Suspense » from « s/t » LP (2019)
11+12/ CHURCH CLOTHES (New York, US) « Smirk » + « Benevolence » from « Moral Jerk » CS (2025)
13/ ANGELA KILLS JOY (Saint-Etienne, France) « Save Me » (2025)
14/ VICTIMS (Suède) « Scars » from « In Blood » LP (2004)
15/ LOST BIRDS (Dijon, France) « I don’t want to live in a post-apocalyptic world » from « Cross the Street » EP (2024)
16/ OLD CITY (Portland, US) « Illusion of Peace » from « The Last Thing left to Harvest » LP (2024)
17/ KILL THE MAN WHO QUESTIONS (US) « Sugar Industry » from « Sugar Industry » LP (1999)
18/ LIMP WRIST (Albany, US) « I love hardcore boys / I love boys hardcore» from « Don’t knock it till you try it » CS (2000)
19/ DESCRENTE (Portugal) « Marasmo de Inveja I » from « O Tribunal dos Incautos » CS (2025)
20/ ENDORA Y SUS VICIOS (Barcelona, Espagne) « Salir al Exterior » from « Son Mis Normas » LP (2024)
21/ STATE OF FEAR (Minneapolis, US) « Regress to Nowhere » from « Wallow in Squalor » EP (1995)
22/ AUS-ROTTEN (Pittsburgh, US) « Civilized Bloodbath » from « …and now back to our programming » LP (2001)
23/ UTOPIE (Lille, France) « Sève » from « Virage » LP (2025)
24/ CHEAP ENTERTAINMENT (Marseille, France) « Aucun Peuple » from « Le Dernier Mistral » LP (2025)
25/ CATHEDRAL (Coventry, UK) « Ebony Tears » from « Forest of Equilibrium » LP (1991)
26/ OUST (Amsterdam, Pays-Bas) « Rather be a fuck up than a fascist » from « Rather be a fuck up » LP (2025)
27/ MÖNEY (Bristol, UK) « Hegemony » from « Hegemony » EP (2025)
28/ THE FALL (Prestwich, UK) « Rebellious Jukebox » from « Peel Sessions 1978-1980 » LP
29/ SIOUXSIE & THE BANSHEES (London, UK) « Love in a Void » from « Peel Sessions 1977-1978 » LP (2020)
30/ JUGGLING JUGULARS (Tampere, Finlande) « Guilty of Everything » from « Thirst for Hope » LP (2025)
31/ OCIOSA (Montréal, Canada) « Fantasmagoria » from « s/t » CS (2025)
32/ UMBRA (Barcelona, Espagne) « Condenado » «from « Todo empieza en tu Cabeza » EP (2024)
33/ ROLLTREPPE (Vienna, Autriche) « She Lived » from « Es get bergab » CS (2024)
34/ PRYCA (Valencia, Espagne) « Huida Libre » from « s/t » EP (2025)