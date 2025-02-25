podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
ITUNES		 pop up
POP-UP
LE DIRECT !

    • En ce moment sur RADIO DIO :

    Power pop pills - ?

    power pop
    PODCASTS
    LA FRANCE PUE – 25/02/2025
    diy hardcore international punk
    25 février 2025 | Aucun commentaire

    Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 1:50:33 — 145.6MB) | Embed

    Subscribe: RSS

    Playlist :

    0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)

    1/ PEARL JAM (Seattle, US) « Garden » from « Ten » LP (1991)

    2/ COMPUTER (Toronto, Canada) « Human Rights » from « s/t » CS (2024)

    3/ SUSPECT (Köln / Munster, Allemagne) « Bastard » from « Send the Bombs » LP (2025)

    4/ CYPRESS HILL (South Gate, US) « What’s your Number ?» from « Till Death do us part » LP (2004)

    5/ THE CLASH (London, UK) « Guns of Brixton » from « London Calling » 2xLP (1979)

    6/ VAXINE (New York, US) « War Criminals » from split EP w/ The Last Survivors (2024)

    7/ THE LAST SURVIVORS (Tokyo, Japon) « Thread of Hate » from split EP w/ Vaxine (2024)

    8/ DEAD KENNEDYS (San Francisco, US) « Nazi Punks Fuck Off » from « In God we Trust Inc. » EP (1981)

    9/ NAPALM DEATH (Birmingham, UK) « Nazi Punks Fuck Off (Dead Kennedys) » from « Nazi Punks Fuck Off » EP (1993)

    10/ TELEGENIC PLEASURE (London, UK/Canada) « My Thoughts hold me in Suspense » from « s/t » LP (2019)

    11+12/ CHURCH CLOTHES (New York, US) « Smirk » + « Benevolence » from « Moral Jerk » CS (2025)

    13/ ANGELA KILLS JOY (Saint-Etienne, France) « Save Me » (2025)

    14/ VICTIMS (Suède) « Scars » from « In Blood » LP (2004)

    15/ LOST BIRDS (Dijon, France) « I don’t want to live in a post-apocalyptic world » from « Cross the Street » EP (2024)

    16/ OLD CITY (Portland, US) « Illusion of Peace » from « The Last Thing left to Harvest » LP (2024)

    17/ KILL THE MAN WHO QUESTIONS (US) « Sugar Industry » from « Sugar Industry » LP (1999)

    18/ LIMP WRIST (Albany, US) « I love hardcore boys / I love boys hardcore» from « Don’t knock it till you try it » CS (2000)

    19/ DESCRENTE (Portugal) « Marasmo de Inveja I » from « O Tribunal dos Incautos » CS (2025)

    20/ ENDORA Y SUS VICIOS (Barcelona, Espagne) « Salir al Exterior » from « Son Mis Normas » LP (2024)

    21/ STATE OF FEAR (Minneapolis, US) « Regress to Nowhere » from « Wallow in Squalor » EP (1995)

    22/ AUS-ROTTEN (Pittsburgh, US) « Civilized Bloodbath » from « …and now back to our programming » LP (2001)

    23/ UTOPIE (Lille, France) « Sève » from « Virage » LP (2025)

    24/ CHEAP ENTERTAINMENT (Marseille, France) « Aucun Peuple » from « Le Dernier Mistral » LP (2025)

    25/ CATHEDRAL (Coventry, UK) « Ebony Tears » from « Forest of Equilibrium » LP (1991)

    26/ OUST (Amsterdam, Pays-Bas) « Rather be a fuck up than a fascist » from « Rather be a fuck up » LP (2025)

    27/ MÖNEY (Bristol, UK) « Hegemony » from « Hegemony » EP (2025)

    28/ THE FALL (Prestwich, UK) « Rebellious Jukebox » from « Peel Sessions 1978-1980 » LP

    29/ SIOUXSIE & THE BANSHEES (London, UK) « Love in a Void » from « Peel Sessions 1977-1978 » LP (2020)

    30/ JUGGLING JUGULARS (Tampere, Finlande) « Guilty of Everything » from « Thirst for Hope » LP (2025)

    31/ OCIOSA (Montréal, Canada) « Fantasmagoria » from « s/t » CS (2025)

    32/ UMBRA (Barcelona, Espagne) « Condenado » «from « Todo empieza en tu Cabeza » EP (2024)

    33/ ROLLTREPPE (Vienna, Autriche) « She Lived » from « Es get bergab » CS (2024)

    34/ PRYCA (Valencia, Espagne) « Huida Libre » from « s/t » EP (2025)

    D'AUTRES PODCASTS DE LA FRANCE PUE

    Un Podcast au hasard ?

    Laisser un commentaire

    Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

    CONTACTS

    • Antenne : 04 77 25 05 94
    • Bureaux : 09 53 05 08 95
    • Programmation : prog {at} radiodio.org
    • Rédaction : redac {at} radiodio.org
    • Général : contact {at} radiodio.org
    • Web : web {at} radiodio.org
    • Technique : technique {at} radiodio.org

    NOUS SUIVRE

         