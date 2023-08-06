podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
ITUNES		 pop up
POP-UP
LE DIRECT !

    • En ce moment sur RADIO DIO :

    Dans ta bouche - ?

    • En ce moment sur RADIO DIO :

    Plus fort j’entends rien - ?

    magazine
    PODCASTS
    La Boîte à Bordel – Emission 16 Label Delsin
    Delsin Summer techno Theta
    6 août 2023 | Aucun commentaire

    Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 2:25:20 — 266.1MB) | Embed

    Subscribe: RSS

    Sélection de morceaux choisis du Label Delsin
    Tracklist :
    Artefakt : Kinship – Kinship
    Nubian Mindz : Red sky – Planet delsin interstellar
    D5 : Floatation Tank – Floatation Tank EP
    Peel Seamus : seducer – Planet delsin interstellar
    Wata Igarashi & Voiski Present WAV : Regex – 9719 EP
    Gunnar Haslam : Dunsinane Hill – Ataxia No Logos
    Claro Intelecto : Hurt – Cameron 10
    Delta Funktionen : On A Distant Journey – Traces
    Conforce : Spatiotemporal – Kinetic Image
    Redshape : Path (Original) – Red Pack II
    Bnjmn : Amygdala – Amygdala
    Claro Intelecto : A Nightmare Before Bedtime – Stanza
    Artefakt : Iridescence – Days Bygone

    Nouveautés :

    Kode9 : Infirmary : Infirmary / Unknown Summer
    La Croix et la Bannière : Chaos – Tenebrax
    Molecule, Prince Ala : Creation – Creation
    La Vie Sauvage : Act on the basis of love – Rite of Passage
    James Blake : Loading – Loading
    Aphex Twin : In a room7 F760 – Blackbox life Recorder 21f
    Hyper Jacuzzi : Acid – Acid
    Dj Tsygan : Back in Europe – Purple Dreams EP

    Kecekecé

    Khaled : Bya dak el mor – The King vol.2

    D'AUTRES PODCASTS DE La Boîte à Bordel

    Un Podcast au hasard ?

    Laisser un commentaire

    Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

    CONTACTS

    • Antenne : 04 77 25 05 94
    • Bureaux : 09 53 05 08 95
    • Programmation : prog {at} radiodio.org
    • Rédaction : redac {at} radiodio.org
    • Général : contact {at} radiodio.org
    • Web : web {at} radiodio.org
    • Technique : technique {at} radiodio.org

    NOUS SUIVRE

       
       