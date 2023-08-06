La Boîte à Bordel – Emission 16 Label Delsin

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 2:25:20 — 266.1MB) | Embed
Subscribe: RSS
Sélection de morceaux choisis du Label Delsin
Tracklist :
Artefakt : Kinship – Kinship
Nubian Mindz : Red sky – Planet delsin interstellar
D5 : Floatation Tank – Floatation Tank EP
Peel Seamus : seducer – Planet delsin interstellar
Wata Igarashi & Voiski Present WAV : Regex – 9719 EP
Gunnar Haslam : Dunsinane Hill – Ataxia No Logos
Claro Intelecto : Hurt – Cameron 10
Delta Funktionen : On A Distant Journey – Traces
Conforce : Spatiotemporal – Kinetic Image
Redshape : Path (Original) – Red Pack II
Bnjmn : Amygdala – Amygdala
Claro Intelecto : A Nightmare Before Bedtime – Stanza
Artefakt : Iridescence – Days Bygone
Nouveautés :
Kode9 : Infirmary : Infirmary / Unknown Summer
La Croix et la Bannière : Chaos – Tenebrax
Molecule, Prince Ala : Creation – Creation
La Vie Sauvage : Act on the basis of love – Rite of Passage
James Blake : Loading – Loading
Aphex Twin : In a room7 F760 – Blackbox life Recorder 21f
Hyper Jacuzzi : Acid – Acid
Dj Tsygan : Back in Europe – Purple Dreams EP
Kecekecé
Khaled : Bya dak el mor – The King vol.2