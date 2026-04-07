LA FRANCE PUE – 07/04/2026

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Playlist :
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ THE GO ! TEAM (Brighton, UK) « Thunder, Lightning, Strike » from « Panther Dash » LP (2004)
2/ NIRVANA (Seattle, US) « Sappy » from V/A « No Alternative » LP (1993)
3/ POISON RUIN (Philadelphia, US) « Serpent’s Curse » from « Hymns from the Hills » LP (2026)
4+5/ BRAINWASH VICTIMS (Milwaukee, US) « Innocent Children » + « Revenger » from « s/t » CS (2026)
6+7+8/ CIGARETTE CAMP (Boston, US) « Steps » + « Car » + « Weather Perfectly Clear (Fastbacks) » from « Steps » LP (2025)
9/ THEE HEADCOATEES (Chatham, UK) « Paint it Black (Rolling Stones) » from « Man-Trap » LP (2025)
10/ NEUROSIS (Oakland, US) « Mirror Deep » from « An Undying Love for a Burning World » LP (2026)
11/ TAKER (Buffalo, US) « Work » from « Sons & Daughters » LP (2026)
12/ HARD SKIN (London, UK) « Oi ! Not Jobs » from « Hard Nuts & Hard Cunts » LP (1996)
13/ ZANJEER (Berlin, Allemagne) « Fuck Berlin, Free Falasteen » from « Seher e Maqhoor » LP (2026)
14/ NAMATAY SA INGAY (New York, US) « Terorista » from « Terorista » 10 » (2025)
15/ BASTARD MYCOSIS (London, UK) « Cleaving Neurol Pathways » from « The Perpetual Harvest » CD (2026)
16/ KAKOTHANASY (Lausanne, Suisse) « Mechanized Autacatalytic Clash culminated into Ascetic Abolishment » from « Metagonism » CD (2026)
17/ LES FLEURS N’ONT PAS DE PÉPINS (Saint-Etienne, France) « Nos Mélodies » from « Demo » (2025)
18/ GRRZZZ (Marseille, France) « Daughters » from « Commercial Shit » LP (2025)
19/ THE SHITS (Leeds, UK) « Diet of Worms » from « Diet of Worms » LP (2026)
20/ LITIGE (Lyon, France) « Bulldozer » from « En Eaux Troubles » LP (2020)
21/ CAMELLIA SINENSIS (Lille, France) « Chute » from « Tout Prendre » CS (2025)
22/ BUTTHOLE SURFERS (San Antonio, US) « Jet Fighters » from « After the Astronaut » LP (2026)
23/ YAPHET KOTTO (US) « Seems our Situation calls for Blood loss » from « Tracing » LP (2025)
24/ HUNX & HIS PUNX (Los Angeles, US) « Eggraid on Mojo (Beastie Boys) » from « Street Punk » LP (2013)
25/ HUNX & HIS PUNX (Los Angeles, US) « Alone in Hollywood on Acid » from « Walk out on this World » LP (2025)
26/ AN TEC’H (Bretagne, France) « Hag a Mor » from « Dalc’h da gano » CS (2026)
27/ LES REMPLAÇANTS (Lyon, France) « Drapeau Noir » from « Face A » CS (2026)
28/ DAVAI (Saint-Etienne, France) « Carrousel » (Unreleased) (2009)
29/ DISORDER (Bristol, UK) « Prisoners of Conscience » from « Under the Scalpel Blade » LP (1984)
30/ SILUETT (Uppsala, Suède) « Visitors » from « Visitors » LP (2026)
31/ MALARIA ! (Berlin, Allemagne) « You » from « …Revisited » CS (1983)
32/ GRAIL GUARD (Coventry, UK) « Anxieties » (2026)
33/ THE DRUGSTERS (Bayonne, France) « I Don’t care » from « s/t » CS (2026)
34/ BREAD & WATER (Dallas, US) « Can you fake it ? » from « s/t » LP (2003)
35/ GODFLESH (Birmingham, UK) « Style (Lemonheads) » from Lemonheads « Style/Godflesh Style » 12 » (1994)
36/ DROGES (Paris, France) « Star Ac » from « Tout ça on Crame » LP (2025)