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    PODCASTS
    LA FRANCE PUE – 07/04/2026
    diy hardcore international punk
    7 avril 2026 | Aucun commentaire

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    Playlist :

    0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)

    1/ THE GO ! TEAM (Brighton, UK) « Thunder, Lightning, Strike » from « Panther Dash » LP (2004)

    2/ NIRVANA (Seattle, US) « Sappy » from V/A « No Alternative » LP (1993)

    3/ POISON RUIN (Philadelphia, US) « Serpent’s Curse » from « Hymns from the Hills » LP (2026)

    4+5/ BRAINWASH VICTIMS (Milwaukee, US) « Innocent Children » + « Revenger » from « s/t » CS (2026)

    6+7+8/ CIGARETTE CAMP (Boston, US) « Steps » + « Car » + « Weather Perfectly Clear (Fastbacks) » from « Steps » LP (2025)

    9/ THEE HEADCOATEES (Chatham, UK) « Paint it Black (Rolling Stones) » from « Man-Trap » LP (2025)

    10/ NEUROSIS (Oakland, US) « Mirror Deep » from « An Undying Love for a Burning World » LP (2026)

    11/ TAKER (Buffalo, US) « Work » from « Sons & Daughters » LP (2026)

    12/ HARD SKIN (London, UK) « Oi ! Not Jobs » from « Hard Nuts & Hard Cunts » LP (1996)

    13/ ZANJEER (Berlin, Allemagne) « Fuck Berlin, Free Falasteen » from « Seher e Maqhoor » LP (2026)

    14/ NAMATAY SA INGAY (New York, US) « Terorista » from « Terorista » 10 » (2025)

    15/ BASTARD MYCOSIS (London, UK) « Cleaving Neurol Pathways » from « The Perpetual Harvest » CD (2026)

    16/ KAKOTHANASY (Lausanne, Suisse) « Mechanized Autacatalytic Clash culminated into Ascetic Abolishment » from « Metagonism » CD (2026)

    17/ LES FLEURS N’ONT PAS DE PÉPINS (Saint-Etienne, France) « Nos Mélodies » from « Demo » (2025)

    18/ GRRZZZ (Marseille, France) « Daughters » from « Commercial Shit » LP (2025)

    19/ THE SHITS (Leeds, UK) « Diet of Worms » from « Diet of Worms » LP (2026)

    20/ LITIGE (Lyon, France) « Bulldozer » from « En Eaux Troubles » LP (2020)

    21/ CAMELLIA SINENSIS (Lille, France) « Chute » from « Tout Prendre » CS (2025)

    22/ BUTTHOLE SURFERS (San Antonio, US) « Jet Fighters » from « After the Astronaut » LP (2026)

    23/ YAPHET KOTTO (US) « Seems our Situation calls for Blood loss » from « Tracing » LP (2025)

    24/ HUNX & HIS PUNX (Los Angeles, US) « Eggraid on Mojo (Beastie Boys) » from « Street Punk » LP (2013)

    25/ HUNX & HIS PUNX (Los Angeles, US) « Alone in Hollywood on Acid » from « Walk out on this World » LP (2025)

    26/ AN TEC’H (Bretagne, France) « Hag a Mor » from « Dalc’h da gano » CS (2026)

    27/ LES REMPLAÇANTS (Lyon, France) « Drapeau Noir » from « Face A » CS (2026)

    28/ DAVAI (Saint-Etienne, France) « Carrousel » (Unreleased) (2009)

    29/ DISORDER (Bristol, UK) « Prisoners of Conscience » from « Under the Scalpel Blade » LP (1984)

    30/ SILUETT (Uppsala, Suède) « Visitors » from « Visitors » LP (2026)

    31/ MALARIA ! (Berlin, Allemagne) « You » from « …Revisited » CS (1983)

    32/ GRAIL GUARD (Coventry, UK) « Anxieties » (2026)

    33/ THE DRUGSTERS (Bayonne, France) « I Don’t care » from « s/t » CS (2026)

    34/ BREAD & WATER (Dallas, US) « Can you fake it ? » from « s/t » LP (2003)

    35/ GODFLESH (Birmingham, UK) « Style (Lemonheads) » from Lemonheads « Style/Godflesh Style » 12 » (1994)

    36/ DROGES (Paris, France) « Star Ac » from « Tout ça on Crame » LP (2025)

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