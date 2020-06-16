La france pue – 16/06/2020

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 2:06:30 — 236.8MB) | Embed
Another radio show recorded in our home studio, this time voices should be pretty much ok.
Encore une émission enregistrée à la maison, cette fois ça devrait aller à peu près pour les voix.
1/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
2/ BOMBARDEMENT (Bordeaux, France) « Blood Cash Self Destruction » from upcoming « s/t » EP (2020)
3/ RUBBLE (Portland, US) « Justice » from « Parts per Million » EP (2020)
4/ N.W.A. (Los Angeles, US) « F*** da Police » from « Straight Outta Compton » LP (1998)
5/ BAD RELIGION (Los Angeles, US) « Television » from « Stranger than Fiction » LP (1994)
6/ POISON IDEA (Portland, US) « Plastic Bomb » from « Feel the Darkness » LP (1990)
7/ TURBO NEGRO (Oslo, Norvège) « Prince of the Rodeo » from « Apocalypse Dudes » LP (1998)
8/ HETZE (Belgique) « Creep » from split LP w/Dismalfucker (2019)
9/ SEKASORTO (Helsinki, Finlande) « Mä Vihaan Poliiseja » from split EP w/Oi Polloi (2019)
10/ LANE (Angers, France) « Voices » from upcoming 2xLP (2020)
11/ SLOW WORRIES (Amsterdam, Hollande) « Bedside Manners » from « s/t » LP (2016)
12/ MOGWAI (Glasgow, Écosse) « Fridge Magic » from « Les Revenants » LP (2013)
13/ THE CLASH (London, UK) « Police & Thieves » from « s/t » LP (1977)
14/ HUMAN COMPOST (Besançon, France) « Liberté Abstraite » from « Le Jardin des Bennes» LP (2009)
15/ VLAAR (Villers-Grelot, France) « Dangereuse Ignorance » from « s/t » LP (2018)
16/ MUTANT STRAIN (Charlotte, US) « Can’t have a Lick » Black Lives Matters Support (2020)
17/ REVERTT (Bermeo, Espagne) « Ultra Violence » from « Bermeo Skinhead Hardcore » EP (2020)
18/ BURNING HEADS (Orléans, France) « Home of the Braves (Naked Raygun)» from « Under their Influence » LP (2020)
19/ UNLOGISTIC (Paris, France) « In your Mouth » from « Still » upcoming LP (2020)
20/ EL BANDA (Warszawa, Pologne) « Lustereczko » from « Skutki Uboczne » 2xLP (2010)
21/ BLACK CODE (Besançon, France) « Captain Acab » from « Hang, Drawn and Quartered » LP (2012)
22/ CROSS STITCHED EYES (Allemagne / US) « Vile Corpse » from « Decomposition » LP (2012)
23/ VEHEMENCE (Nancy, France) « Greenwash » from split LP w/Vicious Irene (2016)
24/ KOHTI TUHOA (Helsinki, Finlande) « Elä Totuudesta » from « Elä Totuudesta » EP (2020)
25 + 26/ CADENAXO (Mexico City, Mexique) « Sin Dios » + « Incompetencia » from « Lenguas Podridas » LP (2020)
27/ MORBO (Lima, Pérou) « Necesito un Trago » from split EP w/La Flingue (2016)
28/ POZOGA (Dublin, Irlande) « No Hey Futuro (RIP) » from « Demo 2017 » (2017)
29/ PROVOKED (Minneapolis, US) « Dead Hopes » from « Infant in the Womb of Warfare » LP (2003)
30/ BENIGHTED (Saint-Etienne, France) « Nemesis » from « Identisick » LP (2006)
31/ FREDAG DEN 13:E (Gothenburg, Suède)
32/ INDOCTRINATE (Autriche)
33/ MARA’A BORKAN (Tunis, Tunisie) « شنوة كنت تتصور؟ » from « Demo » Tape (2020)
34+ 35/ HEAVY STENCH (San Jose, US) « Bloodlink » + « I.C.E. » from « Petting Sounds » Tape (2019)
36/ SEWER BRIGADE (Barcelona, Espagne) « True to Myself » from « No Shortcuts No Glory » LP (2019)
37/ INNER TERRESTRIALS (London, UK) « Smoke » from « Tales of Terror » 2xLP (2012)
38/ NOT ON TOUR (Tel Aviv, Israël) « Did you get enough » from « s/t » LP (2010)
39/ FRANKIE STUBBS (Sunderland, UK) « Jimmy Jesus » from « Blood orange Moon » upcoming EP (2020)