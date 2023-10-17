LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 17/10/2023

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 1:57:20 — 107.4MB) | Embed
Subscribe: RSS
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1+2+3/ DAS DRIP (Raleigh, US) « Caught Nobody » + « Pressure Victim » + « Dried Leaves » from « s/t » LP (2019)
4/ WAR//PLAGUE (Minneapolis, US) « Subterfuge » from « Manifest Ruination » LP (2022)
5+6/ AZIJNPISSER (Eindhoven, Pays-Bas) « Gentrification Hipstershit» + « Weak Excuse » from « Cold Cuts » LP (2023)
7/ FILATURE (Toulouse, France) « Capitale » from « Nos États, La Norme » LP (2023)
8+9/ DRACULA (New Orleans, US) « Neon Maniacs » + « Soldier Rags » from split CS w/ B.O.R.N. (2023)
10+11/ HEADCHEESE (Kamloops, Canada) « Best Before » + « Loss Prevention » from « Expired » EP (2023)
12/ MUTANT STRAIN (Charlotte, US ) « Pt.1 : Born into Pain (Toothless Doofus / Juice / Dirt) » from s/t LP (2020)
13/ PUBLIC ACID (Greensboro, US) « Incapacitate » from « Easy Weapons » LP (2018)
14+15/ BASTARDS (Tampere, Finlande) « Uskovaiset » + « Jumalan Sotilaat » from « Järjetön Maailma » LP (1983)
16/ MAZANDARAN (London, UK) « Rostam’s Mace » from « s/t » EP (2023)
17/ CUERDA HUIDA (Sevilla, Espagne) « Todos Quieren Algo » from « s/t » LP (2023)
18/ FRACTURED (Montreal, Canada) « World Downfall » from split LP w/Phane
19/ TERMINAL FILTH (Berlin, Allemagne) « Arcanum » from « Death Driven… » LP (2022)
20/ JUGGLING JUGULARS (Tampere, Finlande) « Opposites » from « Propaganda Immunity » LP (2001)
21/ LES PROFS DE SKIDS (Grenoble, France) « Photophobia » from « In Tempore sine Mora » LP (2019)
22/ UZ JSME DOMA (Praha, République Tchèque) « Triska » from « Rybi Tuk » LP (2003)
23/ NOIR BOY GEORGE (Metz, France) « Comme Alan Vega » from « Méthadone Mix Tape » (2023)
24+25/ BAGNA (Grodno, Biélorussie) « Rat’s Snout » + « Theory of Fear » from split LP w/ Life Scars (2012)
26+27/ NORMS (Budapest, Hongrie) « Meta-Élet » + « Lampa Zene » from « Hülya Hardcore » LP (2018)
28/ VOLE (Praha, République Tchèque) « D-gital » from « Dej Buh Pesti » LP (2019)
29/ INCIDENT Lublin/Warszawa, Pologne) « Wasted Talk » from « s/t » EP (2023)
30/ PLEASURE (Leeds, UK) « Buzzed » from « Candy Samples » EP (2023)
31/ PERP WALK (Bristol, UK) « The Chain of infection » from « The Chain of infection » EP (2023)
32/ RONDOS (Rotterdam, Pays-Bas) « A Black & White Statement » from « Destroy the Entertainment » LP (2009)
33/ THE EX (Amsterdam, Pays-Bas) « A Motorbike in Africa » from « Aural Guerrilla » LP (1988)
34/ SEEIN’ RED (Amersfort, Pays-Bas) « We don’t need no speed » from « s/t » EP (2009)
35/ MISS ESPANA (Madrid, Espagne) « Lirio Blanco » from « Niebla Mental » LP (2023)
36/ POWERPLANT (London, UK) « Grass » from « Grass » EP (2023)
37+38/ DAYGLO ABORTIONS (Vancouver, Canada) « Wake up America » + « Proud to be a Canadian » from « Feed Us A Fetus » LP (1985)
39/ ABYECTA (Barcelona, Espagne/Chili) « Enemigos de la Razon » from « Enemigos de la Razon » EP (2021)
40+41/ PINEN (Barcelona, Espagne) « Nicolasa Quintreman » + « No mas Cies » from « Nicolasa Quintreman » EP (2023)
42/ RINA (Mexico, Mexique) « Tu vida nunca cambiara » from « Aquí no eres Nadie » EP (2018)
43/ ATEMPTAT SONOR (Barcelona, Espagne) « Destruiremos su Civilización » from « El Destello » CS (2023)
44/ KAPITAL (Minneapolis, US) « White Evil » from « Pray U Never Kum » CS (2023)
45/ BETA MAXIMO (Ubeda, Espagne) « Purpurina y Botes de Gomina » from « Contra el Vicio Espanol » CS (2023)