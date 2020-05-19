podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
ITUNES		 pop up
POP-UP
LE DIRECT !

    • En ce moment sur RADIO DIO :

    DIVINEO - ?

    AUDITEURS EN LIGNE
    rock progressif
    PODCASTS
    La France pue – 19/05/2020
    crust hardcore punk
    19 mai 2020 | Pas de commentaire

    Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 2:00:28 — 163.7MB) | Embed

    Subscribe: Android | RSS

    First time since the beginning of Covid-19 crisis we were able to record the radio show with voices. We’re still unable to do it in the radio studios which explains the low volume of our voices, will do better next time !

    Pour la première fois depuis le début de la crise sanitaire on a été en mesure d’enregistrer l’émission avec nos voix. Par contre on l’a fait à la maison, DIY, ce qui explique le faible volume de nos voix. On fera mieux la prochaine fois !

    1/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)

    2/ RESIST & EXIST (Fullerton, US) «Insurrectionist Deed » from split LP w/Phobia (2002)

    3/ THE COMES (Tokyo, Japon) « バカコケ » from « No Side » LP (1983)

    4/ THE STRANGLERS (Guildford, UK) « Ice Queen » from « Aural Sculpture » (1984)

    5/ LA RUMEUR (Élancourt, France) « Le Prédateur Isolé » from « Je connais tes cauchemars / Le Prédateur Isolé » 12 » (2001)

    6/ LOBSTER KILLED ME (Paris, France) « Kings and Queens » from « Fake World » LP (2015)

    7/ VICTIMS (Stockholm, Suède) « This is the End » from « …In Blood » LP (2004)

    8/ GORILLA ANGREB (Copenhague, Danemark) « Aaarrrggh » from « Aborted 2000 EP » EP (2005)

    9/ LOS MONJO (Guadalajara, Mexique) « Esclavos » from « Mexicanos Al Grito De Mierda » EP (2010)

    10/ EXTENDED HELL (New York, US) « Dissident » from « Mortal Wound » EP (2019)

    11/ SISSYFIT (Stockton, US) « She, Lilith, Regrets You » from « Lilith » EP (2020)

    12/ GEWALTBEREIT (Berlin, Allemagne) « Sauerkrautromantik » from « s/t » EP (2019)

    13/ DISRUPTERS (Norwich, UK) « Animal Farm » from « Open Wounds 1980-2011 » LP (2018)

    14/ VÖMIT FÖR BREAKFAST (Saint-Etienne, France) « Nickel » from « s/t » LP (2005)

    15/ COP ON FIRE (Barcelona, Espagne) « Creer en Nada » from split LP w/Visions of War (2005)

    16/ ANCIENT EMBLEM (Espagne / Allemagne) « Funeral Pyre » from « Funeral Pyre » LP (2019)

    17/ APHASIA (Pittsburgh, US) « Work N’at » from « s/t » EP (2003)

    18/ ABRUPT (Oakland, US) « Natural Selection » from « My Crematorium » EP (2011)

    19/ ANTIMOB (Athènes, Grèce) « Πριν την Παράδοση » from « s/t » EP (2019)

    20/ LUX (Barcelona, Espagne) « The Path » from « New Day » EP

    21/ BASEMENT BENDERS (Chattanooga, US) « Native Tongues » from « s/t » EP (2015)

    22/ DAME (Boston, US) « Hush » from « s/t » EP (2017)

    23/ SUZANNE VEGA (New York, US) « Solitude Standing » from « Solitude Standing » LP (1987)

    24/ EDELWEISS PIRATEN (Olsztyn, Pologne) « Kije I Butelki » from « Blizna » LP (2009)

    25/ AGNOSY (London, UK) « Deceived by Disguise » from « Past the Point of No return » LP (2011)

    26/ GUYANA PUNCHLINE (Columbia, US) « Better Off Dead » from « Irritainment » LP (2000)

    27/ BETERCORE (Alkmaar/Amsterdam, Hollande) « Straight Edge but not an asshole » + « DIY » from Split EP w/Point of Few (2000)

    28/ DANCE OR DIE (Budapest, Hongrie) « Keits Bennem Undort ! » + « Modernisation my Ass, Progress my Hole » from split EP with P.F.A. (2011)

    29/ SIAL (Singapour) « Wanita » from « Tari Pemusnah Kuasa » LP (2020)

    30/ NEGATIV (Oslo, Norvège) « Avoid (the Social Radiation » + « Work » from « Epicrisis » EP (2020)

    31/ PANDEMIX (Boston, US) « No Monuments » from « In Condemnation » LP (2019)

    32/ DISCHARGE (Stoke-on-Trent, UK) « Infected » from « End of Days » LP (2016)

    33/ HIBERNATION (Athènes, Grèce) « Still Standing » from « In the Years of Desolation » LP (2018)

    34/ HEALTH HAZARD (Bradford, UK) « Breeding Hatred » from « Discography » LP (1997)

    35/ MOLISMA (Athènes, Grèce) « Κατάρευση » from « Bia » Tape (2019)

    36/ DEMOKHRATIA (Alger, Algérie) « غرسو باطيمات » from « ماتّمنيكش » Tape (2020)

    D'AUTRES PODCASTS DE LA FRANCE PUE

    Un Podcast au hasard ?

    Laisser un commentaire

    Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

    CONTACTS

    • Antenne : 04 77 25 05 94
    • Bureaux : 09 53 05 08 95
    • Programmation : prog {at} radiodio.org
    • Rédaction : redac {at} radiodio.org
    • Général : contact {at} radiodio.org
    • Web : web {at} radiodio.org
    • Technique : technique {at} radiodio.org

    NOUS SUIVRE

       
       