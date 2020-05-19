La France pue – 19/05/2020

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 2:00:28 — 163.7MB) | Embed
First time since the beginning of Covid-19 crisis we were able to record the radio show with voices. We’re still unable to do it in the radio studios which explains the low volume of our voices, will do better next time !
Pour la première fois depuis le début de la crise sanitaire on a été en mesure d’enregistrer l’émission avec nos voix. Par contre on l’a fait à la maison, DIY, ce qui explique le faible volume de nos voix. On fera mieux la prochaine fois !
1/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
2/ RESIST & EXIST (Fullerton, US) «Insurrectionist Deed » from split LP w/Phobia (2002)
3/ THE COMES (Tokyo, Japon) « バカコケ » from « No Side » LP (1983)
4/ THE STRANGLERS (Guildford, UK) « Ice Queen » from « Aural Sculpture » (1984)
5/ LA RUMEUR (Élancourt, France) « Le Prédateur Isolé » from « Je connais tes cauchemars / Le Prédateur Isolé » 12 » (2001)
6/ LOBSTER KILLED ME (Paris, France) « Kings and Queens » from « Fake World » LP (2015)
7/ VICTIMS (Stockholm, Suède) « This is the End » from « …In Blood » LP (2004)
8/ GORILLA ANGREB (Copenhague, Danemark) « Aaarrrggh » from « Aborted 2000 EP » EP (2005)
9/ LOS MONJO (Guadalajara, Mexique) « Esclavos » from « Mexicanos Al Grito De Mierda » EP (2010)
10/ EXTENDED HELL (New York, US) « Dissident » from « Mortal Wound » EP (2019)
11/ SISSYFIT (Stockton, US) « She, Lilith, Regrets You » from « Lilith » EP (2020)
12/ GEWALTBEREIT (Berlin, Allemagne) « Sauerkrautromantik » from « s/t » EP (2019)
13/ DISRUPTERS (Norwich, UK) « Animal Farm » from « Open Wounds 1980-2011 » LP (2018)
14/ VÖMIT FÖR BREAKFAST (Saint-Etienne, France) « Nickel » from « s/t » LP (2005)
15/ COP ON FIRE (Barcelona, Espagne) « Creer en Nada » from split LP w/Visions of War (2005)
16/ ANCIENT EMBLEM (Espagne / Allemagne) « Funeral Pyre » from « Funeral Pyre » LP (2019)
17/ APHASIA (Pittsburgh, US) « Work N’at » from « s/t » EP (2003)
18/ ABRUPT (Oakland, US) « Natural Selection » from « My Crematorium » EP (2011)
19/ ANTIMOB (Athènes, Grèce) « Πριν την Παράδοση » from « s/t » EP (2019)
20/ LUX (Barcelona, Espagne) « The Path » from « New Day » EP
21/ BASEMENT BENDERS (Chattanooga, US) « Native Tongues » from « s/t » EP (2015)
22/ DAME (Boston, US) « Hush » from « s/t » EP (2017)
23/ SUZANNE VEGA (New York, US) « Solitude Standing » from « Solitude Standing » LP (1987)
24/ EDELWEISS PIRATEN (Olsztyn, Pologne) « Kije I Butelki » from « Blizna » LP (2009)
25/ AGNOSY (London, UK) « Deceived by Disguise » from « Past the Point of No return » LP (2011)
26/ GUYANA PUNCHLINE (Columbia, US) « Better Off Dead » from « Irritainment » LP (2000)
27/ BETERCORE (Alkmaar/Amsterdam, Hollande) « Straight Edge but not an asshole » + « DIY » from Split EP w/Point of Few (2000)
28/ DANCE OR DIE (Budapest, Hongrie) « Keits Bennem Undort ! » + « Modernisation my Ass, Progress my Hole » from split EP with P.F.A. (2011)
29/ SIAL (Singapour) « Wanita » from « Tari Pemusnah Kuasa » LP (2020)
30/ NEGATIV (Oslo, Norvège) « Avoid (the Social Radiation » + « Work » from « Epicrisis » EP (2020)
31/ PANDEMIX (Boston, US) « No Monuments » from « In Condemnation » LP (2019)
32/ DISCHARGE (Stoke-on-Trent, UK) « Infected » from « End of Days » LP (2016)
33/ HIBERNATION (Athènes, Grèce) « Still Standing » from « In the Years of Desolation » LP (2018)
34/ HEALTH HAZARD (Bradford, UK) « Breeding Hatred » from « Discography » LP (1997)
35/ MOLISMA (Athènes, Grèce) « Κατάρευση » from « Bia » Tape (2019)
36/ DEMOKHRATIA (Alger, Algérie) « غرسو باطيمات » from « ماتّمنيكش » Tape (2020)