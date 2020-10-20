podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    La France pue – 20/10/2020
    crust hardcore punk
    20 octobre 2020

    1/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)

    2/ BARNEY GUMBLE (Trnava, Slovaquie) «Zelenina » from « Neither East Nor West » v/a LP (2013)

    3/ ALEA IACTA EST (Galanta, Slovaquie) « Life/Death » from « Neither East Nor West » v/a LP (2013)

    4/ GERANIÜM (Strasbourg, France) « Fear is the Enemy » from « Fear is the Enemy » LP (2018)

    5/ MATRAK ATTAKK (Liège, Belgique) « Ogni Ingiustizia » from split LP w/Discordance (2019)

    6/ DOGMA (Ottawa, Canada) « Austerity » from « s/t » LP (2020)

    7+8/ DROPDEAD (Providence, US) « Intro/Unjustified Murder » + « At the Cost of an Animal » from « Demos 1991 » LP (2020)

    9/ YHTEISKUNNAN YSTÄVÄT (Rovaniemi, Finlande) « Yksi Païva » from « Neither East Nor West » v/a LP (2013)

    10/ YDINPERHE (Helsinki, Finlande) « Kansallisdouppii » from « Neither East Nor West » v/a LP (2013)

    11/ FOXHOLE (Le Puy-en-Velay, France) « World at War » from « When the Punx are United » v/a (2020)

    12/ LITIGE (Lyon, France) « Samouraï » from « En Eaux Troubles » LP (2020)

    13+14/ CONFLICTO DE INTERES (Santiago, Chili) « Bastardos » + « Discurso » from « Bastardos » (2019)

    15/ PARANOID (Froson, Suède) « Kamei Seiryoku » from « Out Raising Hell » LP (2020)

    16+17/ CRESS (Wigan, UK) « The Barred Gates of Reality » + « Bomb Blast » from split LP w/Buff (2020)

    18/ TOTAL MASSACRE (Los Angeles, US) « Border Wall » from split EP w/The Lungs (2018)

    19/ LOVVE (Tours, France) « Sink or Swim » from « After the Rain the Sun comes out » LP (2020)

    20/ NINE ELEVEN (Tours, France) « Under the Foam » from « 24 Years » EP (2013)

    21/ LAI (Melbourne, Australie) « Jalang » from « Pontianak » LP (2020)

    22/ AFTER (New York, US) « Gone to Hell » from « Life Repeats » EP (2020)

    23/ BUFF (UK) « Free Party People » from split LP w/Cress (2020)

    24/ SIEGA (Barcelona, Espagne) « Indulge » from « s/t » EP (2016)

    25/ ONE BURNING MATCH (Clermont-Ferrand, France) « The Way of Dissent » from « The Way of Dissent » EP (2019)

    26/ POTENCE (Strasbourg, France) « Rien ne Change » from « Le Culte des Bourreaux » LP (2019)

    27/ COLD MEAT (Perth, Australie) « Cinematic Fashion » from « Hot & Flustered » LP (2020)

    28+29/ CELDA (Mexico, Mexique) « Encerrada » + « Un Dia de Noche » from « Demo » (2019)

    30/ A TRIBE CALLED QUEST (New York, US) « Luck of Lucien » from « People’s Instinctive Travels and the paths of Rhythm » LP (1990)

    31/ RUN THE JEWELS (New York/Atlanta, US) « Walking in the Snow » from «Run the Jewels 4» LP (2020)

    32/ SHITSTORM (Lyon, France) « Beat Me » from « Eat Shit & Scratch Hits » EP (2020)

    33/ THE COPYCUNTS (Lyon, France) « Anna Quits Smoking » from «And yet, I knew it from the Beginning » CD (2018)

    34/ SPECIAL INTERESTS (New Orleans, US) « The State, The Industry, The Community and her lover » from « Spiraling » LP (2018)

    35/ BLOWINS (Dublin, Irlande) « Plastikowy Jesus » from « Poudawaj ze zyjesz » LP (2020)

    36/ JELLO BIAFRA & THE NEW ORLEANS RAUNCH & SOUL ALL STARS (New Orleans, US) « House of the Rising Sun » from « Walk on Jindal’s Splinters » LP (2015)

    37/ HANK WOOD & THE HAMMERHEADS (New York, US) « Strangers » from « Use Me » EP (2020)

    38/ OFF MODELS (Valence, France) « My Dear » from « Never Fallen in Love » LP (2018)

    39/ PAINFUL PLACES (Saint-Etienne, France) « Curb your Dog » from « When the Punx are United » v/a (2020)

    40/ RASH (Chicago, US) « Down the Hole » from « Hive Minds » LP (2020)

    41/ GAG (Olympia, US) « Still Laughing » from « Still Laughing » LP (2020)’

    42/ PLANET Y (Kobenhavn, Danemark) « Mørkets Tid » from « Kniven for Struben » EP (2019)

    43/ WARFUCK (Lyon, France) « Back to Basics » from « This was supposed to be fun » LP (2018)

    44/ SILENT ERA (Oakland, US) « Heart Lay Down » from « Rotate the Mirror » LP (2020)

