LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 20/09/2022

0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ JUGGLING JUGULARS (Tampere, Finlande) « Burning Bridges » from « Nothing’s Finished LP (2004)
2/ IMPERIAL LEATHER (Stockholm, Suède) « Bustin my Seams » from « Something out of nothing » LP (2005)
3/ BALLAST (Montreal, Canada) « Day by Day » from « Sound asleep » LP (2005)
4/ EASPA MEASA (Dublin, Irlande) « Morrigan Song » from « Renounce and Dethrone » (2004)
5/ FLEAS AND LICE (Groningen, Pays-Bas) « No Division No Confusion » from « Prepare for Armageddon » LP (2005)
6/ WITCH HUNT (Philadelphia, US) « Obscenity » from « Blood Red State » LP (2006)
7/ FEMINAZGUL (Asheville, US) « In the Shadows of Dead Gods » from « No Dawn for Men » LP ( 2020)
8/ RAGANA (Olympia, US) « Unbecoming » from « Unbecoming » LP 2013
9/ PROTESTERA (Gothenburg, Suède) « Propagandaattack » from split EP w/ Apatia No (2005)
10/ HARUM SCARUM (Portland, US) « Jack » from « Mental Health » LP (1999)
11/ CONTRAVENE (Phoenix, US) « In Darkness » from « A Call to Action » LP (2002)
12/ NUX VOMICA (Portland, US) « the Final Election in a Crumbling Empire » from « A Civilized World » LP (2007)
13/ ANTI-EVERYTHING (Trinidad & Tobago) « Searching for a Signal » from « Coagx » EP (2021)
14/ SINOQUE (Lille, France) « Une Bande » from « Defaites de Fin Damnées » EP (2021)
15/ COVEN (Monceau-les-Mines, France) « Alep » from « Le Blizzard Persiste » (2021)
16/ MYSCIER BLODYA (Saint-Etienne, France) « Étapes » from « Adul’enfance » LP (2020)
17/ PLEASURE VENOM (Austin, US) « We get what you deserve » from « We get what you deserve » (2021)
18/ MAAFA (New York, US) « Welfare » from « Demo » (2017)
19/ SHORTLIVED (Wellington, Nouvelle-Zélande) « Sick of Excuses » from « s/t » LP (2009)
20/ LANDVERRAAD (Amsterdam, Pays-Bas) « Darkest of Thoughts » from split LP w/ Sloth (2001)
21/ BETERCORE (Alkmaar/Amsterdam, Pays-Bas) « Punk is Verzet » from « Youthcrust Discography » CD (2003)
22/ MIHOEN ! (Utrecht, Pays-Bas) « Ik ben tegen zirloos gewerk » from Split EP w/ Seein Red
23/ LIMP WRIST (Albany, US) « Limp Wrist » from « Don’t knock it til you try it » Tape (2000)
24/ LOS CRUDOS (Chicago, US) « Asesinos » from Split EP w/ Huasipungo (1993)
25/ DIRT (London, UK) « After the Dance » from « Just an Error » LP (1985)
26/ MANKIND ? (New Haven, US) « Selfish Schism » from Split LP w/ Dirt (1994)
27/ GRLWOOD (Louisville, US) « Get Shot » from « I Sold my Soul to the Devil when I was 12» LP (2019)
28/ CHEAP PERFUME (Colorado Springs, US) « It’s ok to punch Nazis » from « Burn it Down » LP (2019)
29/ DETESTATION (Portland, US) « Why do they cry ? » from « The Agony of Living » (1997)
30/ EKKAIA (A Coruña, Espagne) « Mientras Dormimos « from « Demasiades tarde para pedir perdon » LP (2004)
31/ SKITKIDS (Malmö, Suède) « Lycklig Idiot » from « Onna for Pleasure » LP (2004)
32/ JOBBYKRUST (Belfast, Irlande) « In the Cold Earth » from « The Descent of Men » LP (1997)