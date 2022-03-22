La France pue – 22/03/2022

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 1:35:21 — 174.6MB) | Embed
Subscribe: RSS
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ EXIL (Stockholm, Suède) « Overdose » from « s/t » EP (2022)
2/ KATYRLAUMA (Turku, Finlande) « Seili-Sagaa » from « Aboa Furvus » EP (2022)
3/ DOGMA (Ottawa, Canada) « The World at Peace » from « Pils Sessions #8 » (2022)
4/ TURBO CROXX TERROR (Pays de la Loire, France) « Pas de Travail » from « Rapides et Furieuses » (2022)
5+6/ IMPACT (Ferrara, Italie) « Polizia » + « Governo » from « Demo » Tape (1982)
7/ IMPACT (Ferrara, Italie) « La Vostra Violenza » from « Solo Odio » LP (1984)
8/ XERO (New York, US) « Nunca Mas » from « Demo » (2022)
9/ SEMTEX 87 (New York, US) « C.I.B. » from « Demo » (2022)
10+11/ INDIGESTI (Vercelli, Italie) « Doppio Confronto » + « Oltre Camera » from « Osservati Dall Inganno » LP (1985)
12+13/ DISEASE (Skopje, Macédoine) « I Feel my Time Running » + « Decay » from « To Hell with this Life » LP (2022)
14+15/ CRUCIAL RESPONSE (Bandung, Indonésie) « The Puppets » + « Born by Hate » from « Puppets » EP (2022)
16/ AYATOLLAH (Lyon, France) « Bas-Fonds » from « Dans la Cave » EP (2022)
17/ NIGHTWATCHERS (Toulouse, France) « For the Sake of the People and the Nation » from « Common Crusades » LP (2022)
18+19/ BULLS SHITT (Gothenburg, Suède) « Time after Time » + « Strong (but Ugly) » from « This is…Bulls Shitt » EP (2022)
20+21/ KINA (Aosta, Italie) « Robot » + « Messaggi » from « Irreale Realtà » LP (1985)
22/ BODY FARM (Baltimore, US) « 20/20 » from « Living Hell » EP (2022)
23/ BOMBARDEMENT (Bordeaux, France) « Turbocrassier » from « Le Futur est Là » LP (2022)
24+25/ NEGAZIONE (Torino, Italie) « Noi ! » + « Maschere » from « Wild Bunch, The Early Days » LP (1989)
26/ MALDITA (Toronto, Canada) « Trabajo » from « s/t » LP (2022)
27+28/ SPEECH ODD (Bangkok, Thaiïande) « Fucx Coup » + « Tyrant » from « Demo » (2022)
29+30/ WRETCHED (Milano, Italie) « Schiavo del Sistema » + « Promesse » from split EP w/Indigesti (1982)
31/ GETS WORSE (Leeds, UK) « Limb Dragger » from « Teen Wolf » EP (2022)
32/ STRESSSYSTEM (Groningen, Hollande) « Laatste Woorden » from « Vrede Die Geen Vrede Is » LP (2022)
33/ HATA (Barcelona, Espagne) « Mentiras » from split w/Baixa Permanent (2021)
34/ VESSAPOLIISI (Rauma, Finlande) « Haluan Tappaa » from « Epilogi » CD-R (2022)
35+36+37/ MOCHEZ (Bahia Blanca, Argentine) « Mal Sueno » + « Pus » + « Tension » from « Pesadilla Destructo Compulsiva » LP (2022)
38+39/ RANKKA PAÏVA (Helsinki, Finlande) « Jokainen Meista Unohdetaan » + « Kolme Nuotta Lounaasen » from « Kylmään Veteen » LP (2022)
40+41/ DELUDED (Blitar, Indonésie) « Take Shelter » + « Wash the Scum » from « Demo II » (2022)
42/ FÉNWÄR (La Réunion, France) « Dans la Bouche d’une Fille » from « Live à La Cerise » (2022)
Nos excuses à Contropotere, Declino, Infezione et Rara, victimes de la technologie.
Our apologies to Contropotere, Declino, Infezione and Rara, victims of technology