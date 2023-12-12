LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 12/12/2023

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 1:59:07 — 218.1MB) | Embed
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ TEEN WOLVES (New Brunswick, US) « Point C » from Unreleased Tracks (2016)
2+3/ HENRY FONDA (Berlin, Allemagne) « Graustufendenken » + « Fortschreitende Verdunkelung » from V/A « Germany will be worse » 4xEP
4+5/ DISKONTO (Uppsala/Stockholm, Suède) from « Inge Mal, Ingen Framtid » + « Sexmanaders Cykler » from « Freedom is out of sight » LP (2018)
6/ SHAI HULUD (Paris, France) « Mauvais Genre » from « La Chair Étrange » (2023)
7+8/ PAPARAZZI (Denver, US) « What I want » + « Autonomy » from « Demo » CS (2023)
9+10/ LAUGHING CORPSE (Washington, US) « Cease Fire » + « Today’s Nightmare » from « Demented Thoughts Posed » (2023)
11/ DRY HEAVES (Sheffield, UK) « Killers in Uniform » from « Slim Pickings » LP (2015)
12/ TUNA (Sao Paulo, Brazil) « Despesos Deslevezas Desvida » from split EP w/ Renegades of Punk (2016)
13/ RENEGADES OF PUNK (Aracaju, Brazil) « Isopor » from split EP w/ Tuna (2016)
14/ RITO (Bogota, Colombie) « Farsante » from split EP w/Pozo (2023)
15/ TOZCOS (Santa Ana, US) « El Vacio » from « Infernal » LP (2023)
16/ DAYDREAM (Portland, US) « The New Truth » from « Reaching for Eternity » LP (2023)
17/ BLEAKNESS (Paris, France) « Greed » from « Words » EP (2023)
18/ CONTRACTIONS (Besançon, France) « Trace en Ville » from « Demain est Annulé » LP (2019)
19/ AGNOSY (UK)
20/ MÖRDARE (Espagne)
21+22/ SYSTEM BASTARD (Pays-Bas)
23/ STRESS POSITIONS (Chicago, US) « Harsh Reality » from « Harsh Reality » LP (2023)
24+25/ PARANOIAS (Perth, Australie) « Big News » + « Brain Dead Cop » from « Chemical Stains » CS (2023)
26/ DIE IN VAIN (Istanbul, Turquie) « Ise Yaramaz » from « Savage New Times » EP (2023)
27+28/ RITUAL CONTROL (San Francisco, US) « Gifting this Flesh » + « No Cure » from « Inoculation » EP (2015)
29/ DIS DISASTER (Berlin, Allemagne) « Negative » from « Poisonous Hunger » LP (2017)
30/ BRAINOIL (Oakland, US) « Preface to Extinction » from « Singularity to Extinction » LP (2018)
31/ PEACE TALKS (Pittsburgh, US) « Life is Strange » from « Progress » EP (2023)
32+33/ SOCIAL ASSASSIN (Providence, US) « Will You Die ? » + « Entitled » from « Entitled » EP (2023)
34+35/ ET ON TUERA TOUS LES AFFREUX (Caen, France) « 1312 Part 2 » + « Tu veux du sale, tiens en voilà » from « Tu veux du Sale, Tiens en Voilà » CS (2023)
36+37/ DAMAGED HEAD (Stockholm, Suède) « Häxprocess » + « Smoke them Out » from « Gone » EP (2017)
38+39/ SVIN (Stockholm, Suède) « Knogmacka » + »Positive Mental Fuck You » from « s/t » EP (2014)
40/ MENTAL DISTRESS (Strasbourg, France) « Gamin Blessé » from « Pas beaucoup d’Avenir » LP (2019)
41/ SPEW (Birmingham, UK) « Public Enemy » from « Public Enemy » EP (2023)
42+43/ GOLPE (Milano, Italie) « Una Guerra in TV » + « Diritto di Obbedire » from « Assuefazione Quotidiana » EP (2023)
44/ THE VERTIGOS (Tokyo, Japon) « This is Decontrol » from « This is Decontrol » EP (2019)
45/ GRISAILLE (Brest, France) « Ton Souvenir » from « Entre deux averses » EP (2023)
46/ PUBLIC INTEREST (Oakland, US) « Residue » from « Spiritual Pollution » LP (2023)
47+48/ BANDA DES FEMER (Menorca, Espagne) « Mes Merda » + « No Frontex » from « Renou Infecciosa » CS (2023)
49+50/ INFLICTER (Leeds/Manchester, UK) « System Denial » + « Source of Uncertainty » from « 5 Tracks EP » CS (2023)
51/ PHANTASM (Melbourne, Australie) « Lie of This » from « Conflict Reality » EP (2023