La France pue – 29/12/2020

0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ JUGGLING JUGULARS (Tampere, Finlande) « Discontent » from « Insurrection » LP (2019)
2/ ADRENOCHROME (Oakland, US) « Celebrations » from « Buzz or Howl Sessions » Tape (2018)
3/ FRANK BLACK (Boston, US) « Places named after Numbers » from « s/t » LP (1993)
4/ SEGUE (Minneapolis, US) « Collapse » from « s/t » 10 » (1999)
5/ DRUNK (Oslo, Norvège) « In the Heat of the Moment » from « The Company Tie » LP (2005)
6/ HEADACHE (Bradford, UK) « Miserable » from « Discography » CD (2005)
7/ J’M’EN FOUS (Suisse) « Dépression » from « J’m’en Fous S’la Pète » CD (2006)
8+9/ XYLITOL (Olympia, US) « Dim the Sun »+ »I want a Refund » from « I’m pretty sure I would know if Reality were fundamentally different than I perceived it to be »EP (2020)
10/ BILLY NO MATES (Sunderland, UK, Japon, US) « If these Streets could talk » from « S.F. Sordough » LP (2021)
11/ NONPLUS (Malmö, Suède) « Dead Zone » from « Demo 2019 » (2019)
12/ ONMACHT (Brighton, UK) « The Long Breath » from « s/t » EP (2015)
13/ RAMPAGE (Athens, Grèce) « Out of Space » from « Thoughts of a Distorded Mind » LP (2020)
14/ JOHNNY MOPED (Croydon, UK) « V.D. Boiler » from « Cycledelic » LP (1978)
15/ SAMIAM (Berkeley, US) « Factory » from « You’re freaking me out » LP (1997)
16/ HÜSKER DÜ (Minneapolis, US) « The Girl who lives on Heaven Hill » from « Complete Spin Radio Concert » LP (2005)
17/ RECUSANT (UK/France) « Musical » from « Discography 93 96 » (2000)
18+19/ NEKRA (London, UK) « Trash »+ »Redroom » from « s/t » EP (2020)
20+21/ BURNING HEADS (Orléans, France) « Hope (Descendents) »+ »I’ve Heard (Dag Nasty) » from « Under their Influence » LP (2020)
22/ SCUL HAZZARDS (Melbourne, Australie) « You in mind » from « Epitaph ; Reset » CD (2017)
23/ GENTLE VEINCUT (Frankfurt, Allemagne) « Twist & Smile » from « Cupid Mount Etna » CD (1995)
24/ VASCO ROSSI (Modena, Italie) « Asilo Republic » from « Colpa d’Alfredo » LP (1980)
25/ WIPERS (Portland, US) « Doom Town » from « Over the Edge » LP (1983)
26/ OTTAWA (Dearborn, US) « ? » from split LP w/Jihad (1994)
27/ PAVILIONUL 32 (Timisoara, Roumanie) « Timisoara » from « Camasa de Forta » CD (2005)
28/ NIHILISTIC (Craiova, Roumanie) « Fuck War » from « V/A Compil de soutien aux antifascistes russes » CD (2008)
29/ Ж.Л.О.Б. (Arkhangelsk, Russie) « Гранит» from « s/t » (2020)
30/ FARMACO (Buenos Aires, Argentine) « Descolonizar » from « Descolonizar » EP (2020)
31/ DECESO POR UNA CAUSA DESCONOCIDA (Santiago, Chili) « Decreto NN » from « Confidencial » Tape (2019)
32/ RUDIMENTARY PENI (London, UK) « Teenage Time Killer » from « s/t » EP (1981)
33/ GRIDE (Prachatice, République Tchèque) « Uniforma » from split EP w/Lies and Distrust (1998)
34/ YAPHET KOTTO (Santa Cruz, US) « Inquire Within » from « Syncopated Synthetic Laments for Love » LP (2001)
35/ INFÄME (Barcelona, Espagne) « Veneno » from « s/t » LP (2007)
36/ BLEAKNESS (Lyon, France) « Discarded Tales » from « A World to Rebuild » LP (2020)