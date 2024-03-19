LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 19/03/2024

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 1:52:35 — 149.6MB) | Embed
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1+2/ JJ AND THE A’S (Kobenhavn, Denmark) « Generation » + « Eyeballer » from « Eyeballer » EP (2024)
3/ FUTURA (Los Angeles, US) « I Don’t wanna hear it » from « V » EP (2022)
4/ CANNIBAL CORPSE (Buffalo, US) « Zero the Hero » from « Tomb of the Mutilated » LP (1992)
5+6+7/ SLUM (Vichy, France) « Centimental » + « Similitude » + « La Chasse » from 4-way split CD w/ Kuruma Bakudan, Desecrator, Napalm Dance (2005)
8/ BOLD STATEMENT (Patras, Grèce) « One More Day » from « s/t » LP (2022)
9/ KRAMPA (Thessaloniki, Grèce) « Τ ά σ ε ι ς α υ τ ο κ τ ο ν ί α ς » from « s/t » LP (2023)
10/ WARTHOG (New York, US) « Four Walls » from « s/t » EP (2022)
11/ TUXEDOMOON (San Francisco, US) « No Tears » from « No Tears » EP (1978)
12/ KNOWSO (Cleveland, US) « Last of the Punks » from « Pulsating Gore » LP (2024)
13/ SUKU PUOLET (Lappi, Finlande) « Hyvästit siisteille jätkille » from « Eka Demo » (2023)
14/ THE VILLAGE VANDALS (France/Irlande) « C’est la V » from « Vandalism » CD (2023)
15/ GURS (Bilbao, Espagne) « Volveran » from « Gerran Bizi Gara » LP (2024)
16/ TURQUOISE (Paris, France) « Une Facette du Néant » from « Sang, Larmes et Râles » LP (2023)
17/ GOLPE (Milano, Italie) « Ogni Giorno Malattia » from « Assuefazione Quotidiana » EP (2023)
18/ HEKATE (Athens, Grèce) « Κ α τ α ρ α μ έ ν ο Σ ύ ν δ ρ ο μ ο » from « Days of Wrath » LP (2020)
19/ PISSE (Hoyerswerda, Allemagne) « Dresden » from « Hornhaut Ist Der Beste Handschuh » EP (2018)
20+21+22/ HONK FOR MASS (Vichy, France) « Meat is Murder » + « Kill Your Clone » from split CD w/ Roger Moore (2004)
22+23/ CALLOUSED (Minneapolis, US) « Mind to Waste » + « (Life of the) Living Dead III » from split LP w/ Shitlist (2000)
24/ ENDFORM (Montréal, Canada) « Fragment » from « Abattu » LP (2019)
25/ GASBATH (Austin, US) « Aftermath » Unreleased (2022)
26/ POWERPLANT (London, UK) « People in the Sun » from « People in the Sun » LP (2019)
27/ VIAGRA BOYS (Stockholm, Suède) « Sports » from « s/t » EP (2018)
28/ HETZE (Antwerpen, Belgique) « Brainwasher » from « Until I Snap » LP (2024)
29/ INDUSTRY (Berlin, Allemagne) « Apathy is Violence » from « A Self-Portrait at the stage of Totalitarian Domination of all aspects ofLife » LP (2024)
30/ ESKORBUTO (Santurtzi, Espagne) « La Mas Macabras de las Vidas » from « La Mas Macabras de las Vidas » LP (1988)
31/ MINISTRY (Chicago, US) « Aryan Embarrassment » from « Hopium for the Masses » LP (2024)
32/ DESTRUIDO (Guadalajara, Mexique) « Brujxs » from « Necropolis » CS (2023)
33/ MELVINS (Montesano, US) « Lizzy » from « Houdini » LP (1993)
34/ CLASS TOURISTS (Wakefield, UK) « Your Grandad fought the nazis (now you’ve turned into one) » (2024)