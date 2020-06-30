podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    La France pue – 30/06/2020
    crust hardcore punk
    30 juin 2020 | Pas de commentaire

    Maybe the last radio show recorded in our home studio, we’ll soon be able to do it live again in the real radio studios.

    Peut-être la dernière émission enregistrée à la maison, on devrait retrouver le chemin des studios de la radio bientôt.

    1/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)

    2/ DISCLOSE (Kôchi City, Japon) « Just another drunkard » from « Nightmare or Reality » LP (1999)

    3/ ARTIMUS PYLE (San Francisco, US) « Lineace » from « Fucked from Birth » LP (2003)

    4/ GERK (Mendoza, Argentina) « Violencia » from « First Discography » LP (2013)

    5/ HARUM SCARUM (Portland, US) « Break out » from « The Last Life » LP (2004)

    6/ OIL TANKER (Hartford, US) « The Circle Complete » from « The Shadow of Greed » LP (2011)

    7/ GUIDED CRADLE (US/Rép.Tchèque) « Killing Floor » from « You will not survive » LP (2007)

    8/ GAFFER (Perth, Australie) « Hang » from « Demo 2020 » Tape (2020)

    9+10/ GARGARA (Skopje, Macédoine) « Jesus was a Bigfoot » + « Yoga Sucks » from « Gargara Vs Jesus EP » EP (2020)

    11/ SUN COUSTO (Lausanne-Vevey, Suisse) « I don’t wanna be a Drug-addict » from « Satan and I walk under a rainbow » LP (2019)

    12/ DOLLY MIXTURE (Cambridge, UK) « The Same Mistake » from « Other Music » LP (2019)

    13/ QUEBEC REDNECK BLUEGRASS PROJECT (Quebec, Canada) « Chu Ben Plus cool sur la brosse » from « Sweet Mama Yeah !» LP (2010)

    14/ PUBLIC ENEMY (Long Island, US) « Fear of a Black Planet » from « Fear of a Black Planet » LP (1990)

    15/ 1981 (Turku, Finlande) « Faster & Forward » from « Anthems for Doomed Youth : Singles and EP’s 2010-2014 » LP (2014)

    16/ ALL SYSTEM FAIL (Salt Lake City, US) « Revolution for the Few » from split LP w/Apatia No (2011)

    17/ DIAGNOSIS ? BASTARD ! (Suède/UK) « Crazy Blue » from « Silenciado » LP (2017)

    18/ DIVA (Atlanta, US) « Humane » from « Demo » Tape (2020)

    19/ TOTALITÄR (Hudiksvall, Suède) « Multinationella Mördare » from « Heydays Revisited » EP (2020)

    20/ SUN COUSTO (Lausanne-Vevey, Suisse) « Jesus can’t surf » from « s/t » EP (2017)

    21/ BIB (Omaha, US) « The Fool » from « Delux » LP (2020)

    22/ NO LOVE (Raleigh, US) « Dogs//Wolves » from « North Carolina Singles Series » EP (2015)

    23/ FRUSTRATION (Paris, France) « We have some » from « Relax » LP (2008)

    24/ ISKRA (Victoria, Canada) « Dubrovlag » from « European Tour Demo » LP (2012)

    25/ DIRT (London, UK) « After the Dance » from « Black & White » 2xLP (1997)

    26/ BURNT CROSS (Brighton, UK) « To Hell with Thatcher » from « Wheels of Misfortune » LP

    (2017)

    27/ MORGANA (Firenze, Italie) « Stanchi » from « Demo » Tape (2020)

    28/ GUMMING (Richmond, US) « Painteater » from « Overripe » LP (2020)

    29/ ROTTIES (Portland, US) « Never tear us apart » from « End of you » LP (2015)

    30/ RUINA (Valencia, Espagne) « Genocidio Cotidiano » from split w/Nadsat (2019)

    31/ SJU SVARA AR (Stockholm, Suède) « Allt du Vill » from « Storma Varje Hjärta » (2011)

    32/ DIASPORA (Helsinki-Uusimaa, Finlande) « Billion Dollar Bomb » from « Gaikkodibehtet Muvrrat Vuolas » LP (1999)

    33/ MELEE (Boston, US) « Destroy the Negativity » from « Decline on Change » V/A LP (2003)

    34/ MANKIND ? (New Haven, US) « Let her be » from split EP w/Dirt (1994)

    35/ THE CHISEL (London, UK) « Class Oppression » from « Deconstructive Surgery » EP (2020)

    36+37+38/ SKITKLASS (Tokyo, Japon) « Skitklass » + « Slakt och Plundra » + « Vi Skit-Punk » from « Kaos Och Förstörelse 4-låtars » EP (2018)

    39/ CRISIS ACTORS (Boston, US) « Acrucifix » from split tape w/Crimps (2020)

    40/ HIATUS (Liège, Belgique) « Mindless fucked up movement » from split w/Fleas & Lice (1993)

    41/ LEON GONTRAN DAMAS / PHILIPPE LAUDENBACH (Guyane) « Blanchi » from « Par les Damnés de la Terre – Des Voix de Luttes 1969-1988 » (2018)

    42/ ESTHER WILLIAMS (Galveston, US) « And I Love him » from « And I love him » LP (1965)

    D'AUTRES PODCASTS DE LA FRANCE PUE

