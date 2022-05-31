La France pue – 31/05/2022

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 2:02:02 — 111.7MB) | Embed
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ THE CLASH (London, UK) « Career Opportunities » from « s/t » LP (1977)
2/ D.R.I. (Houston, US) « We don’t need Society » from « Dealing with it » LP (1985)
3/ DEATHRAID (Seattle, US) « I am the one » Unreleased version promo CD (2010)
4/ DISBEER (Auch, France) « Deeds of the Damned » from « The Very Little Disgraphy and Fortunualy Unrealised» LP (2008)
5/ BENEDICT (Osaka, Japon) « Enemy of Information » from « Demo » (2022)
6/ LOUSY (Magelang, Indonésie) « Suffer » from « Demo » (2022)
7/ BABES IN TOYLAND (Minneapolis, US) « Bluebelle » from « Fontanelle » LP (1992)
8/ L7 (Los Angeles, US) « I Drink » from « s/t » LP (1988)
9/ SCHOLASTIC DETH (San Francisco, US) « Warcore II : War from Timetable » from V/A « Decide on Change » LP (2003)
10/ ESPERANZA (Los Angeles, US) « No Faith » from V/A « Decide on Change » LP (2003)
11/ HAAVAT (Norwich, UK) « Vie Mut Pois » from « Demo 1 » (2019)
12/ GUIMAUVE (Paris, France) « Negative IQ » from « Demo » (2022)
13/ NEGATIVE RUNNERS (Saint-Etienne, France) « Last Soviet » from « s/t » LP (2020)
14/ LYSOL (Seattle, US) « Drank my Pride » from « Soup for my Family » LP (2021)
15/ ELECTRIC CHAIR (Seattle, US) « Pledge of Allegiance » from « Social Capital » EP (2021)
16/ HI-LITES (Lyon, France) « A Major Mistake » from « Dive at Dawn » LP (2015)
17/ JUDY & THE JERKS (Hattiesburg, US) « Hugo » from « Candy After Dark » Tape (2021)
18/ HARUM SCARUM (Portland, US) « Goody » from « Mental Health » LP (1999)
19/ MAUDIT DRAGON (Grenoble, France) « Les Flammes de Morphée » from « s/t » LP (2022)
20/ AUTONOMA PARADISE (Bretagne, France) « ? » from V/A « Soutien à l’Envolée » LP (2015)
21+22/ SWAB (Melbourne, Australie) « Talk » + « Hippies still exist (and I hate them) » from « Big City » LP (2022)
23+24/ AGRAVIO (Mexico, Mexique) « Maldito Vicio » + « Todo es Vendible » from « Futuro de la Verga » EP (2022)
25/ KAKISTOCRACY (Asheville, US) « Red Emma » from « s/t » LP (2004)
26/ PROVOKED (Minneapolis, US) « Dead Hopes » from « Infant in the Womb of Warfare » LP (2003)
27/ HAINEMIS D’ÉTATS (Saint-Etienne, France) « Tous à vos Cocktails » from « Toujours en Guerre » LP (2010)
28/ DEKADENT (Giengen, Allemagne) « Erkenntnis » from « Almost Complete Dekadent » 2xLP (2011)
29/ EX-DOM (Bremen, Allemagne) « Immer in der Ecke » from « Zwangsvollstreckung » (2022)
30/ ATAQUE SUBLIMINAL (New York, US) « Maquinas Deseantes » from « Demo » Tape (2022)
31/ LA FRACTION (Paris, France) « Tout va bien » from « De l’Autre Côté » LP (2022)
32/ DISCHAKA (New York, US) « Terror en las Cales » from V/A « A la Mierda sus Fronteras » LP (2018)
33/ ANSIAX (Paris, France) « Basura Humana » from V/A « A la Mierda sus Fronteras » LP (2018)
34/ SYNDROME 81 (Brest, France) « Béton Froid » from « Prisons Imaginaires » LP (2022)
35+36/ ABRAZOS (Southampton, UK) « Nothing gets changed from being polite » + « Strength in Numbers » from « Nothing gets changed from being polite » EP (2022)
37/ COLUMNA (Zaragoza, Espagne) « Cemento y Piedra » from « Las Coses que perdemos » LP (2018)
38/ STRESS POSITIONS (Chicago, US) « Walang Hiya » from « Walang Hiya » (2022)
39+40/ SUBTERRANEAN KIDS (Barcelona, Espagne) « Di me porque estas tu aquí » + « Una Noche Calquiera » from V/A « No 92 » LP (2022)
41/ ANTI-DOGMATIKSS (Barcelona, Espagne) « Ets una pesamas » from V/A « No 92 » LP (2022)