LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 06/02/2024

0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1+2/ PLEASER (Kobenhavn, Danemark) « Light and Fire » + « Plunge » from « Plunge Pleaser » LP (2023)
3/ PETITE (Portland, US) « Spent Force » from « II » EP (2019)
4/ NERGAL (Montceau-les-Mines, France) « La Chaîne, le Maillon et les Cadenas » from « Morsures » CD (2023)
5/ VII (Bayonne, France) « Requiem pour un Massacre » from « Inferno III (Mémoires d’Outre-Tombe) » CD (2013)
6/ MUMMRAH (Thessaloniki, Grèce) « Δεν είναι Ζωή / It is not Life » from « Η Τραγωδία Που Λέγεται Άνθρωπος » CDr (2016)
7/ NECROPOLIS (Thessaloniki, Grèce) « Στάχτη Και Θάνατο / Enough » from « Στάχτη Και Θάνατος / Ash and Death » LP (2022)
8/ CASUAL GABBERZ (Paris, France) « F le 17 » from V/A « United Ravers against Fascism » CS (2020)
9/ CAMERA SILENS (Bordeaux, France) « Est/Ouest » from « Réalité » LP (1985)
10/ NEUF VOLTS (Tours, France) « Ignorance » from « Ignorance » Demo (2024)
11/ MARIA TAREY (Vannes, France) « Weapons » from « Route Tarey » Demo (2024)
12/ MURO (Bogota, Colombie) « Imperio es ascenso » from « Imperio es ascenso » Flexi EP (2024)
13+14/ NAO (Bremen, Allemagne) « Crime Nuclear » + « Medo » from Demo (2023)
15/ VACANT DE SES CENDRES (Liège, Belgique) « Mes Esprits » from « Balance ton Corps » LP (2024)
16/ GREEN DAY (US) « Dilemma » from « Saviors » LP (2024)
17/ ANTICLUSTER (Athens, Grèce) « Λευκή Τρομοκρατία » from « Λευκή Τρομοκρατία » CS (2019)
18/ ANTI HUMANS (Grèce) «’ Ο χ ι Ά λ λ ο Π έ ν θ ο ς » (2023)
19/ J DILLA (Detroit, US) « Fuck the Police » from « s/t » EP (2001)
20/ KILLING JOKE (London, UK) « Eighties » from « Eighties » EP (1984)
21/ SKITHUVVE (Uppsala, Suède) « Skithuvve » from Demo (2023)
22/ RIVE DROITE COUNTRY CLUB (Paris, France) « Boule de Flipper (Corinne Charby) » from « Antifête » EP (2023)
23/ PIERRE PIERRE (Saint-Etienne, France) « On s’est rencontrés sur MySpace » from « Mon Disque d’Or » (2022)
24/ MOSSAÏ MOSSAÏ (Tours, France) « Silence des Toits » from « Faces » EP (2023)
25+26/ ZANUSSI (Valencia, Espagne) « Membrana » + « La Renuncia » from split EP w/ Atomizador (2024)
27/ BIB (Omaha, US) « Bitter Mind » from « Biblical » EP (2024)
28/ WEEZER (US) « No One Else » from « The Blue Album » LP (1994)
29/ ÄDRÄLLÄ (Karditsa, Grèce) « Set everything on fire » from « s/t » CD (2022)
30/ CENSORED SOUND (Athens, Grèce) « Who’s standing » from « This goes to… » CD (2014)
31/ ESG (New York, US) « Dance » from « Come away with ESG » LP (1983)
32/ SENSITIVE SKIN (Toulouse, France) « Skin de Fond » from « Tolérance Zéra » (2024)