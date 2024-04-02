podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 02/04/2024
    crust hardcore punk
    2 avril 2024 | Aucun commentaire

    0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
    1/ VAMPIRE (Melbourne, Australie) « Nothing to Hold’ from « What seems forever can be broken » LP (2024)
    2/ INDUSTRY (Berlin, Allemagne) « This is the Future » from « A Self Portrait at the Stage of Totalitarian Domination of All Aspects ofLife » LP (2024)
    3/ BOB VYLAN (London, UK) « We live here » from « We Live Here » LP (2020)
    4/ CHAD & THE MEATBODIES (Los Angeles, US) « Two » from « s/t » CS (2013)
    5/ THE BRAT (Los Angeles, US) « Swift Moves » from « Attitudes » LP (1980)
    6/ ARTIFICIAL JOY (Los Angeles, US) « A Trip there and back » from « 100% Pure Joy » LP (2023)
    7+8/ KRIGSHÖG (Tokyo, Japon) « Nightmare » + « Heaven (Code Z) » from « s/t » LP (2010)
    9/ HERO DISHONEST (Helsinki, Finlande) « Hyvä Meissaä » from « Flat Society » LP (2024)
    10/ WIPERS (Portland, US) « Window Shop for Love » from « Is this Real ? » LP (1980)
    11/ THE GUN CLUB (Los Angeles, US) « Sleeping in Blood City » from « Miami » LP (1982)
    12/ SMZB (Wuhan, Chine) « The Chinese are Coming » from V/A « Punks in Asia Vol 1 » LP (2024)
    13/ MONTHLY RED (Philippines) « Theme Tune » from V/A « Punks in Asia Vol 1 » LP (2024)
    14/ DELETÄR (Saint-Etienne, France) « Il ne reste qu’une Ombre » from « s/t » LP (2023)
    15/ GOLPE (Milano, Italie) « Teoria in Pratica » from « Assuefazione Quotidiana » EP (2023)
    16/ THE DRIN (Cincinnati, US) « Eyes only for space » from « Today, My Friend, You drunk the Venom » LP (2023)
    17/ HIATUS (Liège, Belgique) « Entombed Universe » from « Way of Doom » EP (1992)
    18/ UNHINGED (Liège, Belgique) « Violence » from « Win our Freedom in Fire » LP (1996)
    19/ MARTIN DUPONT (Marseille, France) « Beast at the Window » from « Just Because » LP (1984)
    20/ RENDEZ-VOUS (Paris, France) « Distance » from « Distance » LP (2016)
    22/ ANCIENT LIGHTS (London, UK) « Ancient Lights » from « Spite Wall » EP (2024)
    22+23/ PAPRIKA (New Orleans, US) « Peace Talks » + « Civilized » from « Let’s Kill Punk » LP (2024)
    24/ SKIZOPHRENIA (Tokyo, Japon) « Utopia » from V/A « What Passing Bells for those who die as Cattle ? » EP (2023)
    25/ KOHTI TUHOA (Helsinki, Finlande) « Se Kertoo… » from V/A « What Passing Bells for those who die as Cattle ? » EP (2023)
    26/ SEXY SUSHI (Nantes, France) « Je refuse de travailler » from « Vous n’allez pas repartir les mains vides » LP (2013)
    27/ BLACK LIPS (Atlanta, US) « Again & Again » from « 200 Million Thousand » LP (2009)
    28/ KOCHISE (Agen, France) « Ils ne passeront pas » from V/A « On a Faim ! Anarchy & Musik » 2xLP (2024)
    29/ HAINE BRIGADE (Lyon, France) « Territoire des Ombres » from V/A « On a Faim ! Anarchy & Musik » 2xLP (2024)
    30/ BURNING HEADS (Orléans, France) « Police in Helicopters » from « Opposite » LP (2001)
    31/ STIFF LITTLE FINGERS (Belfast, Irlande) « The Only One » from « Go for it » LP (1981)
    32/ A TRIBE CALLED QUEST (New York, US) « Scenario » from « The Lowest Theory » LP (1991)
    33/ ROTURA (Barcelona, Espagne) « Incorrigiendonos » from « Al Otro Lado » LP (2024)
    34/ CUIR (Lorient, France) « La Force de Continuer » from « Album Album » LP (2024)

