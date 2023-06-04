podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    La Boîte à Bordel – Emission #14 Slab Note
    electro Slab Note
    4 juin 2023

    Boite à Bordel Label Slab Note

    Tracklist :
    Metastaz : Hashashin / Encounters
    Jean du Voyage : The Closest Ghost (feat. Djéla) / The Closest EP
    Sonic Area : Sirens In The Sky (2.0) / Madness & Miracles
    Al’Tarba : Dusty signal / The Sleeping Camp
    Granit : Epilepsie / Cris
    Patient Zero : Fallin / Draft
    Texture Droite : Moved by few / Vibrant pixel
    Maze : Membrane / Membrane
    Numérobé : H.A.T / Own words
    Eustache McQueer : Schatzi Stasi / Lake Pearl
    Submarine FM : 1000 / 100+0
    Schvedranne : At the Lips of a Kiss / At The Lips Of A Kiss
    Calling Marian : 0019.1 / The Parade
    Schlaasss : miaou / Tapin Ovlov

    Sélection Nuits Sonores
    The Soft Moon : Burn / Criminal
    Dame Area : Esto me pertenece / Esto me pertenece
    Plaid : Do Matter / The Digging Remedy
    High Season : Compact (Original Mix) / The Call

    Nouveautés
    HTN : Hlls – gut fill
    Glwzbll : Untitled #13 / Untitled #13

    Kecekecé
    Lights Of Cérès : Cerere FERDINANDEA / Contre Bande #01

     

