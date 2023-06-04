La Boîte à Bordel – Emission #14 Slab Note

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 2:00:35 — 165.6MB) | Embed
Boite à Bordel Label Slab Note
Tracklist :
Metastaz : Hashashin / Encounters
Jean du Voyage : The Closest Ghost (feat. Djéla) / The Closest EP
Sonic Area : Sirens In The Sky (2.0) / Madness & Miracles
Al’Tarba : Dusty signal / The Sleeping Camp
Granit : Epilepsie / Cris
Patient Zero : Fallin / Draft
Texture Droite : Moved by few / Vibrant pixel
Maze : Membrane / Membrane
Numérobé : H.A.T / Own words
Eustache McQueer : Schatzi Stasi / Lake Pearl
Submarine FM : 1000 / 100+0
Schvedranne : At the Lips of a Kiss / At The Lips Of A Kiss
Calling Marian : 0019.1 / The Parade
Schlaasss : miaou / Tapin Ovlov
Sélection Nuits Sonores
The Soft Moon : Burn / Criminal
Dame Area : Esto me pertenece / Esto me pertenece
Plaid : Do Matter / The Digging Remedy
High Season : Compact (Original Mix) / The Call
Nouveautés
HTN : Hlls – gut fill
Glwzbll : Untitled #13 / Untitled #13
Kecekecé
Lights Of Cérès : Cerere FERDINANDEA / Contre Bande #01