LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 04/04/2023

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 2:03:12 — 112.8MB) | Embed
Subscribe: RSS
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1+2/ INSTIGATORS (Dewsbury, UK) « Hate To » + « Enjoy your Roget » from « 93 Demo n Live » LP (2021)
3/ VALVE (Paris, France) « Kabuki » from « Thermoclines » Tape (2022)
4/ NERVOUS (Perth, Australie) « Insomnia » from « s/t » LP (2023)
5/ ARDID (San Jose, Costa Rica) « Extincion (Leusemia) » from « Idealista de la Violencia » EP (2023)
6/ BURNING HEADS (Orléans, France) « Swindle » from « Super Modern World » LP (1996)
7/ ADHESIVE (Katrineholm, Suède) « Uphill Struggle » from « We got the Beat » LP (2000)
8/ WILL HAVEN (Sacramento, US) « Stick it up Kid » from « El Diablo » LP (1997)
9/ CRUCIFIED CLASS (Portland, US) « Message from a war Cult » from « Demo » (2023)
10+11+12/ HOLLOW POINT (Edmonton, Canada) « See You Suffer » + « Culture Shock » + « Tough » from « Demo » (2023)
13/ PETER AND THE TEST TUBE BABIES (Peacehaven, UK) « Spirit of Keith Moon » from « Soberphobia » LP (1986)
14/ DELETÄR (Saint-Etienne, France) « Aokigahara » from upcoming LP (2023)
15/ BARRAGE (Besançon, France) « Funérailles Rapides » from « s/t » LP (2022)
16/ HELLSHOCK (Portland, US) « Echopraxia » from « s/t » LP (2022)
17/ FUTUR-Z (Lyon, France) « Vies Parallèles » from « Vies Parallèles » Tape (2022)
18/ MORGANA (Firenze, Italie) « Attaccati a Niente » from « Contemporaneità » LP (2022)
19/ CALLOUSED (Minneapolis, US) « Blind lead the Blind » from « The Masquerade » LP (1998)
20/ STATE OF FEAR (Minneapolis, US) « Reality disguised » from « The Tables will turn… and it’s you who’s going too suffer» LP (1996)
21/ SAMIAM (Berkeley, US) « Time by the Dime » from V/A « West X North-South » CD (1995)
22/ SEAWEED (Tacoma, US) « Sing through me » from V/A « West X North-South » CD (1995)
23/ JARADA / חרדה (Tel-Aviv, Israël) « Tear down the settlements and sentence their leaders / ל פ ר ק ה ת נ ח ל ו י ו ת ו ל ש פ ו ט את ה מ נ ה י ג י ם » from « No Co-Existence with…Jarada » LP(2023)
24/ ZERO GAIN (Saint-Etienne, France) « Class Enemy » from « Empires have no Borders, they have fronts » LP (2023)
25/ BAD RELIGION (Los Angeles, US) « Along the Way » from « Back to the Known » 12 » (1985)
26/ BAD RELIGION (Los Angeles, US) « Broken » from « The Process of Belief » LP (2002)
27/ BAD RELIGION (Los Angeles, US) « Answer » from « Generator » LP (1992)
28/ FACEDOWNINSHIT (Greensboro, US) « Cinders » from « Shit Bloody Shit » CD (2002)
29/ SEEIN’ RED (Amersfort, Pays-Bas) « C-Red » from « Past, Present, (In) Tense » LP (2023)
30/ LITOVSK (Brest, France) « Cerises et Grenades » from « s/t » mLP (2023)
31/ END RESULT (Chicago, US) « Opening » + « Ward » from « Ward » LP (1985)
32/ SNFU (Edmonton, Canada) « Painful Reminder » from « Something Green and Leafy this way comes » CD (1993)
33/ A CULTURE OF KILLING (Italie) « 2 Years » from « Dissipation of Clouds-The Barrier » LP (2023)