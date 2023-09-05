LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 05/09/2023

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 2:00:23 — 137.8MB) | Embed
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ ENZYME (Melbourne, Australie) « Abuse of Power » from « Abuse of Power » EP (2017)
2/ PHYSIQUE (Olympia, US) « Again » from « Again » LP (2023)
3/ TYPE-O-NEGATIVE (New York, US) « Christian Woman » from « Bloody Kisses » LP (1993)
4/ EPAULET (Toronto, Canada) « War Stories » from « Cries from Bondage » EP (2023)
5/ GAS (Singapour) « Guilt » from Demo (2023)
6/ REVULSION (Norwich, UK) « Out of Touch » from « s/t » LP (2013)
7/ DIVIDED MINDS (Zagreb, Croatie) « Temporary Lunacy » from « Strangers » EP (2014)
8/ BIRDLAND (Birmingham, UK) « Letter you Know » from « s/t » CD (1991)
9/ PEGBOY (Chicago, US) « Witnessed » from « Fore » CD (1993)
10/ SLANT (Seoul, Corée du Sud) « Criminal » from « s/t » Demo (2023)
11+12/ REGIMEN DE TERROR (Pays Basque) « Disputas » + « Mi Proprio Camino » from « s/t » EP (2023)
13/ UNSPKBLE (Montpellier, France) « Struggle (Crush the Elite) » from « Reconstruction » LP (2023)
14/ SURFACE TANGIBL (Saint-Etienne, France) « Regard’ » from « Live aux Deux Marronniers » (2023)
15/ COMMANDO (Lyon, France) « Enterrés Vivants » from « Les Genoux Écorchés » LP (2022)
16/ MOCK EXECUTION (Chicago, US) « Enough is Enough » from « Killed by Mock Execution » LP (2022)
17/ KRAV BOCA (Toulouse, France) « TN Punx » from « Pirate Party » LP (2022)
18/ SCHEDULE 1 (Vancouver, Canada) « Paint it Red » from « s/t » LP (2022)
19/ DEVIL MASTER (Philadelphia, US) « Enamoured in the throes of Death » from « Ecstasies of never-ending Night » LP (2022)
20/ SIEVEHEAD (Sheffield, UK) « Look both Ways » from « Into the Blue » LP (2015)
21/ ZLODZIEJE ROWEROW (Zambrow, Pologne) « Nerwy » from « Emo’la » CD (1999)
22/ URANUS (Ottawa, Canada) « Face Value » from « To this Bearer of Truth » CD (2004)
23/ DEAD BOB (Lund, Canada) « Life Like » from « Life Like « LP (2023)
24/ BASUKO (Los Angeles, US) « High Functioning » from « s/t » EP (2023)
25/ TERMINAL ADDICTION (Russie) « Dirty Game » from « Dirty Game » EP (2021)
26/ SUBDUED (London, UK) « War Cry » from « Over the Hills and Far away » LP
27/ GARDEN VARIETY (New York, US) « New Guitar Pants » from « Anti-matter » CD (1996)
28/ KATARSI (Bilbao, Espagne) « Final » from « s/t » LP (2023)
29+30/ INSANE URGE (Austin, US) « My America » + « Rats & Dogs » from « My America » Tape (2023)
31+32+33+34/ DISRUPT (Lynn, US) « From Resignation to Revolt » + « Crusade of Fanaticism » + « God Fearing Citizen » + « Victim of Tradition » from « Discography » Box (2016)
35/ LOVEBLOBS (London, UK) « Peanuts » from « Prehistoric Extraction » CD (1992)
36/ LEAVING TRAINS (Los Angeles, US) « Bob Hope » from « The Lump in my Forehead » CD (1992)
37/ BRENDA PRESCOTT (UK) « I Want to be You » from V/A « Heroes of the Night Vol.2 » LP (2023)
38/ THE ROCHDALE FAIRIES (UK) « Edelweiss » from V/A « Heroes of the Night Vol.2 » LP (2023)