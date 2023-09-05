podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 05/09/2023
    crust hardcore punk
    5 septembre 2023

    0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
    1/ ENZYME (Melbourne, Australie) « Abuse of Power » from « Abuse of Power » EP (2017)
    2/ PHYSIQUE (Olympia, US) « Again » from « Again » LP (2023)
    3/ TYPE-O-NEGATIVE (New York, US) « Christian Woman » from « Bloody Kisses » LP (1993)
    4/ EPAULET (Toronto, Canada) « War Stories » from « Cries from Bondage » EP (2023)
    5/ GAS (Singapour) « Guilt » from Demo (2023)
    6/ REVULSION (Norwich, UK) « Out of Touch » from « s/t » LP (2013)
    7/ DIVIDED MINDS (Zagreb, Croatie) « Temporary Lunacy » from « Strangers » EP (2014)
    8/ BIRDLAND (Birmingham, UK) « Letter you Know » from « s/t » CD (1991)
    9/ PEGBOY (Chicago, US) « Witnessed » from « Fore » CD (1993)
    10/ SLANT (Seoul, Corée du Sud) « Criminal » from « s/t » Demo (2023)
    11+12/ REGIMEN DE TERROR (Pays Basque) « Disputas » + « Mi Proprio Camino » from « s/t » EP (2023)
    13/ UNSPKBLE (Montpellier, France) « Struggle (Crush the Elite) » from « Reconstruction » LP (2023)
    14/ SURFACE TANGIBL (Saint-Etienne, France) « Regard’ » from « Live aux Deux Marronniers » (2023)
    15/ COMMANDO (Lyon, France) « Enterrés Vivants » from « Les Genoux Écorchés » LP (2022)
    16/ MOCK EXECUTION (Chicago, US) « Enough is Enough » from « Killed by Mock Execution » LP (2022)
    17/ KRAV BOCA (Toulouse, France) « TN Punx » from « Pirate Party » LP (2022)
    18/ SCHEDULE 1 (Vancouver, Canada) « Paint it Red » from « s/t » LP (2022)
    19/ DEVIL MASTER (Philadelphia, US) « Enamoured in the throes of Death » from « Ecstasies of never-ending Night » LP (2022)
    20/ SIEVEHEAD (Sheffield, UK) « Look both Ways » from « Into the Blue » LP (2015)
    21/ ZLODZIEJE ROWEROW (Zambrow, Pologne) « Nerwy » from « Emo’la » CD (1999)
    22/ URANUS (Ottawa, Canada) « Face Value » from « To this Bearer of Truth » CD (2004)
    23/ DEAD BOB (Lund, Canada) « Life Like » from « Life Like « LP (2023)
    24/ BASUKO (Los Angeles, US) « High Functioning » from « s/t » EP (2023)
    25/ TERMINAL ADDICTION (Russie) « Dirty Game » from « Dirty Game » EP (2021)
    26/ SUBDUED (London, UK) « War Cry » from « Over the Hills and Far away » LP
    27/ GARDEN VARIETY (New York, US) « New Guitar Pants » from « Anti-matter » CD (1996)
    28/ KATARSI (Bilbao, Espagne) « Final » from « s/t » LP (2023)
    29+30/ INSANE URGE (Austin, US) « My America » + « Rats & Dogs » from « My America » Tape (2023)
    31+32+33+34/ DISRUPT (Lynn, US) « From Resignation to Revolt » + « Crusade of Fanaticism » + « God Fearing Citizen » + « Victim of Tradition » from « Discography » Box (2016)
    35/ LOVEBLOBS (London, UK) « Peanuts » from « Prehistoric Extraction » CD (1992)
    36/ LEAVING TRAINS (Los Angeles, US) « Bob Hope » from « The Lump in my Forehead » CD (1992)
    37/ BRENDA PRESCOTT (UK) « I Want to be You » from V/A « Heroes of the Night Vol.2 » LP (2023)
    38/ THE ROCHDALE FAIRIES (UK) « Edelweiss » from V/A « Heroes of the Night Vol.2 » LP (2023)

