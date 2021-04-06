LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW – 06/04/2021

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 1:58:29 — 216.9MB) | Embed
Subscribe: RSS
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ CIVILISED SOCIETY (Batley-DewsburyUK) « Burn Your Eyes » from « The Third Dimension » LP (2021)
2/ FINAL (Bogota, Colombia) « Obsolencia Humana » from « Obsolencia Humana » LP (2017)
3/ 1000 VIERGES (Saint-Etienne, France) « (I want to) Kill the Sun » from « Demo » (2007)
4/ FATUM (Moskva, Russie) « Edge of the Wild » from « Edge of the Wild » LP (2018)
5/ ERRATUM (Saint-Etienne, France) « Seul au milieu de nous autres » from « s/t » LP (2021)
6/ ENDROPHOBIA (Stuttgart, Allemagne) « No Chance » from « s/t » EP (2003)
7/ GEL (New Brunswick, US) « Violent Closure » from « Violent Closure » EP (2021)
8/ LOS SAICOS (Lima, Pérou) « Demolicion » from « Demolicion » EP (1964)
9/ GAFFER (Perth, Australie) « Hang » from « Demo » Tape (2020)
10/ SLIMY MEMBER (Dallas, US) « Ocean Feeling » from « Ugly Songs for Ugly People » LP (2017)
11/ AMDI PETERSENS ARMÉ (Kobenhavn / Danemark) « Skate og do » from « s/t » EP (2000)
12/ PROPAGANDHI (Winnipeg, Canada) « Victory Lap » from « Victory Lap » LP (2017)
13/ DOKUGA (Porto, Portugal) « Cicatriz » from « Demo » (2007)
14/ CONTRA LA CONTRA (Grodno, Belarus) « Лука заебал » from « Ни слова о политике! » LP (2002)
15/ CULTURE SHOCK (Bath, UK) « War is Peace » from « Mandemic » LP (2021)
16+17/ MARKETING (Helsinki, Finlande) « Control » + « War » from « Call to Action » LP (2021)
18/+19 LEATHER LICKERS (Melbourne, Australie) « Grease Gun » + « Joyride » from « s/t » EP (2019)
20/ LAST RESERVES (Liverpool, UK) Pink Bits (2019)
21/ THE STRANGLERS (Guildford, UK) « Peaches » from « Rattus Norvegicus » (1977)
22/ DEAD KENNEDYS (San Francisco, US) « Kill the Poor » from « Fresh Fruit for Rotting Vegetables » LP (1980)
23/ SIEKIERA (Pulawy, Pologne) « Zabij Ty » from « Atak » EP (1984)
24/ ABADDON (Bydgoszcz, Pologne) Boimy Sie Siebie » from « Wet za Wet » LP(1986)
25/ ELECTRIC CHAIR (Olympia, US) « Pledge of Allegiance » from « Social Capital » EP (2021)
26+27/ BULLET PROOF BACKPACK (Newport, US) « Broken » + « Our War » from « Never Obey » EP (2020)
28/ COME HOLY SPIRIT (Pittsburgh, US) « Easement » from « Undiscovered Land » LP (2020)
29+30/ THE EX (Amsterdam, Hollande) « E.M. Why » + « Moving Pictures » from « History is what’s happening » LP (1982)
31/ CONDITION (Los Angeles, US) « Civilisation Decimation » from « Subjugated Fate » EP (2017)
32/ TOMAHAWK (US) « Shhh » from « Tonic Immobility » LP (2021)
33/ ANTICHRIST (Lublin, Pologne) « Nie ma Ucieczki » from « The Blind » LP (1999)
34/ ANTIDOTUM (Warszawa, Pologne) « Kukly w Garniturach » from « Testowane na Ludziach» LP (2004)
35/ PÖLS (Barcelona, Espagne) « Volver a Pelear » from « Agrieta El Asfalto » LP (2021)
36/ BRATAKUS (Tomintoul, Écosse) « Real Men Eat Meat » (2021)
37/ CELL (Montréal, Canada) « Play to Win » from « Play to Win » Tape (2019)
38/ G.L.O.S.S. (Olympia, US) « Targets of Men » from « Demo EP » EP (2015)
39+40/ TROTSKI NAUTIQUE (Paris, France) « Boulangerie » + « L’École est une vraie prison turc » from « Boucherie » LP (2020)