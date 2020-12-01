La France pue – 01/12/2020

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 2:01:07 — 110.9MB) | Embed
1/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
2/ HOMELESS CADAVER (Seattle, US) « Art. Eat It. » from « Fat Skeleton » EP (2019)
3/ RIGOUROUS INSTITUTION (Portland, US) « Final Festival » from « The Coming of the Terror » EP (2019)
4/ SPITBOY (San Francisco, US) « Isolation Burns » from « True Self Revealed» LP (1993)
5/ SUBMISSION HOLD (Vancouver, Canada) « Deadpan » from « Waiting for another Monkey to throw the first brick » LP (1998)
6/ ALTER EGO (Milwaukee, US) « Two Faced » from « World Gone Mad » EP (1997)
7/ THE INFECTED (Lexington, US) « Tear Out the Page » from « American Disaster » EP (1997)
8/ UTOPIE (Lille, France) « Nouveaux Souvenirs » from « Nouveaux Souvenirs » Tape (2020)
9/ SYNDROME 81 (Brest, France) « Traffic (B.Lavilliers) » from « Loubards Sensibles » EP (2020)
10/ DYSTOPIA (Orange County, US) « Hands that holds » from « Human = Garbage » 12 » (1994)
11/ ARSE (Sydney, Australie) « Who comes next ? » from « Safe Word » EP (2019)
12/ THE CURE (Crawley, UK) « Shake Dog Shake » from « The Top » LP (1984)
13/ AMEBIX (Exeter/Bristol, UK) « The Beginning of the End » from « No Sanctuary » LP (1983)
14/ ERACISM (Kenosha, US) « Militia Madness » from « What a Sham » EP (1998)
15/ INFLICTED (Manitowoc, US) « Dead Screen » from split EP w/Ojo Rojo (1998)
16/ TACTICS (Victoria, Canada) « Failing Flailing » from « Demo(n) 2020 » Tape (2020)
17/ VIDRO (Stockholm, Suède) « Sverige Brinner » from split LP w/Cankro (2019)
18/ THE IRE (Philadelphia, US) « Katabasis » from « Demo » (2019)
19/ TIISTAIN KYYNEL (Rovaniemi/Oulu, Finlande) « Mä en haluu etää täällä » from « Sosiaalista Kohinaa » (2014)
20/ YACOPSAE (Hamburg, Allemagne) « Vogel Frei » from « Tanz, Grozny, Tanz » LP (2007)
21/ COUNTER ATTACK (Alken, Belgique) « Not Drunk, Not Punk » from « Laments & Skulls » LP (1999)
22/ ANSïA (Barcelona, Espagne) « Encuentros » from split w/ Boom (2016)
23/ USURA (Palma de Mallorca, Espagne) « Solucion » from « En Verga » EP (2013)
24/ KOMA ASOCIALA (Göteborg, Suède) « Mansjävel » from « s/t » Demo (2020)
25/ MALIMPLIKI (Tokyo, Japon) « Parto de la Llaron » from « Lnaga La Vi De Fellco » EP (2019)
26/ THE WORLD (Oakland, US) « Last Rhodesian » from « Reddish » LP (2018)
27/ CRIMPERS (Antwerpen, Belgique) « Silk Skin » from « Poetry for the Normal-Mad » (2012)
28/ INNER TERRESTRIALS feat. Magali La Fraction (London, UK) « Mercenaries » from upcoming LP (2021)
29/ SUBORDINATE (Enniskillen, Irlande) « Where has the Day gone ? » from EP (2014)
30+31/ ROST (Vienna, Autriche) « Outta my Anus » + « Blind » from « s/t » EP (2015)
32/ THE WOOBLIES (Portland, US) from split EP w/ Gruk (2008)
33/+34/ MANO NEGRA (Paris, France) « Mano Negra » + « Ronde de Nuit » from « Patchanka » LP (1988)
35/ INFLUËNZIA (Kuantan, Malaysia) « Kriminal » from « Konflik » EP (2020)
36/ RADIO BIRDMAN (Sydney, Australie) « Do the Pop » from « Radios Appear » LP (1977)
37/ GRUK (Chico, US) « Hostage » from split EP w/The Wobblies (2008)
38/ CAGE KICKER (Berlin, Allemagne) « Riot » from « Parasitic Future » Tape (2020)