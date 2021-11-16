La France pue – 16/11/2021

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 1:53:58 — 104.3MB) | Embed
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)1/ SIGNAL LOST (Austin, US) « Terminal » from « Prosthetic Screams » LP (2007)
2/ AXE RASH (Stockholm, Suède) « Buy your way out » from « Contemporary Ass » EP (2021)
3/ WOODWORK (Toulouse, France) « Panopticon » from « Age of Concrete » LP (2021)
4/ BORN AGAINST (New York, US) « Mary and Child » from « 9 Patriotic Hymns for Children » LP (2002)
5+6/ STRONG BOYS (Dublin, Irlande) « Pink Death » + « UB2FU » from « Homo » EP (2021)
7/ GLANDS (Roma, Italie) « Walk you Home » from « Crackhole Demo » Tape (2021)
8/ EASPA MEASA (Dublin, Irlande) « You stole my Life » from « s/t » LP (2002)
9/ QUARANTINE (Glasgow, Écosse) « Harmless » from « Junction 10 » EP (1997)
10/ NOMEANSNO (Vancouver, Canada) « The Tower » from « Live in Warsaw » Tape (1990)
11/ BLINDING GLOW (San Diego, US) « Doomed Life (The Cycle) » from « Unconditional Surrender » Tape (2021)
12+13/ BENDERHEADS (Richmond, US) « Benderheads » + « Thin Blue Fuck Off » from « Adrenochrome Motherfuckers » Demo (2021)
14/ NAPALM DEATH (Birmingham, UK) « On the Brink of Extinction » from « Time waits for no Slave » LP (2009)
15/ NAPALM RAID (Halifax, Canada) « Why ? » from « Mindless Nation » LP (2012)
16/ SUNSHINE (Praha, République Tchèque) « Hero ’78 » from « Velvet Suicide » LP (1999)
17/ ANYWAY (Melnik, République Tchèque) « Homeboy » from « Golf Club » LP (2002)
18+19/ ABRAZOS (Southampton, UK) « Angry all the Time » + « DIY » from split EP w/Brain Anguish (2021)
20/ BRAIN ANGUISH (Glasgow, UK) « Smells like Middle-Aged Angst » from split EP w/Abrazos
21/ WARCOLLAPSE (Suède) « Defy ! » from « Defy ! » LP (2007)
22/ TORSO (Oakland, US) « Will you float » from « Sono Pronta a Morire » LP (2015)
23/ BROTHER INFERIOR (Tulsa, US) « My Country » from « Anthems for Greater Salvation » LP (1997)
24/ ECONOCHRIST (Little Rock, US) « Passed On » from « Skewed » EP (1993)
25/ GRIT (Dublin, Irlande) « Nineteen » from « Shatterproof » LP (2021)
26/ WIRUS (Olsztyn, Pologne) « Eko » from « Psychoza » LP (2021)
27/ TERRIBLE FEELINGS (Malmö, Suède) « Black Water » from « Tremors » LP (2015)
28/ CHEM-TRAILS (Hartford, US) « Murder of Crows » from « Murder of Crows » CDr (2019)
29/ LACK (Danemark) « Achilles and the Tortoise » from « Blues Moderne : Danois Explosifs » LP (2001)
30/ THERE IS A LIGHT THAT NEVER GOES OUT (Tokyo, Japon) « Suru » from « IE » LP (2000)
31/ EGO (Italie) « Contre Il Vento » from « s/t » Demo (2021)
32/ AUSGEBOMBT (Tübingen, Allemagne) « Nevermore » from « s/t » EP (2021)
33/ LA FRACTION (Paris, France) « Guerre d’Espérance » from « Guerre d’Espérance » EP (1996)
34/ DIALLO (Harwinton, US) « The Story of how we get to 2 Millions » from « s/t » EP (2002)
35/ COLAPSO (Buenos Aires, Argentine) « La Estetica del Berretismo » from « 2021 » Tape (2021)