    LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 28/11/2023
    crust hardcore punk
    28 novembre 2023 | Aucun commentaire

    0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
    1+2/ CLUSTER BOMB UNIT (Stuttgart, Allemagne) « Abgesang » + « Befehl » from « Abgesang » LP (2023)
    3+4/ VERDICT (Suède) « R.A.G.E. » + « Shove it up » from « The Rat Race » LP (2023)
    5/ KLAPTRAP (UK/Allemagne) « Consume » from « Songs about Wrongs » (2023)
    6/ YDINASEETON POHJOLA (Jyväskylä, Finlande) « Karkea Massayksilö » from « Enää Meille Ei Riitä Kuolema » LP (2023)
    7/ SVAVELDIOXID (Stockholm, Suède) « Statliga Mord » from split EP w/ Parasite (2023)
    8/ PARASIT (Avesta, Suède) « Tysta Skrik » from split EP w/ Svaveldioxid (2023)
    9/ BLAZE (Tokyo, Japon) « Find my self » from « Still Nothing ever change » LP (2020)
    10/ CROW (Tokyo, Japon) « Eye » from « Eye » LP (2023)
    11/ SIEGE (Weymouth, US) « Death & Taxes » from « Lost Sessions ’91’ » LP (2014)
    12+13/ RAMPAGE (Athens, Grèce) « On a Rampage » + « Sick of this » from « Delusions of Dominance » LP (2023)
    14/ SEE YOU IN HELL (Brno, République Tchèque) « Krev Teče Vždy Dolů » from « Do Smrti A Ještě Dál » LP (2023)
    15/ AUTOPSIA (Lima, Pérou) « Columnes Anormales » from « Sistema i Poder » LP (1985/2023)
    16/ MÉDINE (Le Havre, France) « 17 Octobre » from « Table d’Écoute » LP (2006)
    17/ AVALE (Metz, France) « Mein Krieg » from « s/t » CS (2022)
    18/ DAME AREA (Barcelona, Espagne) « Hasla el fin » from « Toda la mentira, sobre Dame Area » LP (2022)
    19/ P.A.I.N. (UK) « Game of Life » from « The Lost Demos » LP (2023)
    20/ SCUM OF TOYTOWN (Stevenage, UK) « Cells » from « Cells » LP (2013)
    21+22/ POTENTIAL THREAT (Blackburn, UK) « Nuclear Threat » + « Insanity » from « Demand an Alternative » LP
    23/ GUIMAUVE (Paris, France) « Azovstal » from « Azovstal » EP (2023)
    24/ INSTITUTE (Austin/New York, US) « City » from « Ragdoll Dance » LP (2023)
    25+26/ CONSENSUS MADNESS (Chicago, US) « Confined » + « Stop » from « s/t » EP (2023)
    27/ BARREN ? (Paris, France) « Rise & Shine » from « Distracted to Death…diverted from reality » LP (2021)
    28/ THE SYSTEM (Wigan, UK) « Thought Control » from « …is still murder » LP (2005)
    29/ ALTERNATIVE (Dunfermline, Écosse) « What Revolution ? » from « What Revolution ? » EP (2023)
    30/ QUE LINDO (Oslo, Norvège) « The Sun Stutters » from « Demo » (2023)
    31/ INNER CONFLICT (Köln, Allemagne) « Geier über Leichen » from « At any Time » LP (2023)
    32/ BINGO CREPUSCULE (Aire sur la Lys, France) « De Pire en Pire » from « Demo » CS (2023)
    33/ PUNTER (Melbourne, Australie) « A Minute’s Silence » from « s/t » LP (2023)
    34/ HEADKICKER (Raleigh, US) « Powerlines » from « s/t » CS (2022)
    35/ CHAINED BLISS (Philadelphia, US) « Pillars of Abuse » from « s/t » LP (2022)
    36/ AUTODELETE (Munich, Allemagne) « Methanol » from « s/t » LP (2023)
    37/ HELTER SKATER (Krakow, Pologne) « The Sun shines still » from « s/t » LP (2023)

