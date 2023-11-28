LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 28/11/2023

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 1:58:32 — 135.6MB) | Embed
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1+2/ CLUSTER BOMB UNIT (Stuttgart, Allemagne) « Abgesang » + « Befehl » from « Abgesang » LP (2023)
3+4/ VERDICT (Suède) « R.A.G.E. » + « Shove it up » from « The Rat Race » LP (2023)
5/ KLAPTRAP (UK/Allemagne) « Consume » from « Songs about Wrongs » (2023)
6/ YDINASEETON POHJOLA (Jyväskylä, Finlande) « Karkea Massayksilö » from « Enää Meille Ei Riitä Kuolema » LP (2023)
7/ SVAVELDIOXID (Stockholm, Suède) « Statliga Mord » from split EP w/ Parasite (2023)
8/ PARASIT (Avesta, Suède) « Tysta Skrik » from split EP w/ Svaveldioxid (2023)
9/ BLAZE (Tokyo, Japon) « Find my self » from « Still Nothing ever change » LP (2020)
10/ CROW (Tokyo, Japon) « Eye » from « Eye » LP (2023)
11/ SIEGE (Weymouth, US) « Death & Taxes » from « Lost Sessions ’91’ » LP (2014)
12+13/ RAMPAGE (Athens, Grèce) « On a Rampage » + « Sick of this » from « Delusions of Dominance » LP (2023)
14/ SEE YOU IN HELL (Brno, République Tchèque) « Krev Teče Vždy Dolů » from « Do Smrti A Ještě Dál » LP (2023)
15/ AUTOPSIA (Lima, Pérou) « Columnes Anormales » from « Sistema i Poder » LP (1985/2023)
16/ MÉDINE (Le Havre, France) « 17 Octobre » from « Table d’Écoute » LP (2006)
17/ AVALE (Metz, France) « Mein Krieg » from « s/t » CS (2022)
18/ DAME AREA (Barcelona, Espagne) « Hasla el fin » from « Toda la mentira, sobre Dame Area » LP (2022)
19/ P.A.I.N. (UK) « Game of Life » from « The Lost Demos » LP (2023)
20/ SCUM OF TOYTOWN (Stevenage, UK) « Cells » from « Cells » LP (2013)
21+22/ POTENTIAL THREAT (Blackburn, UK) « Nuclear Threat » + « Insanity » from « Demand an Alternative » LP
23/ GUIMAUVE (Paris, France) « Azovstal » from « Azovstal » EP (2023)
24/ INSTITUTE (Austin/New York, US) « City » from « Ragdoll Dance » LP (2023)
25+26/ CONSENSUS MADNESS (Chicago, US) « Confined » + « Stop » from « s/t » EP (2023)
27/ BARREN ? (Paris, France) « Rise & Shine » from « Distracted to Death…diverted from reality » LP (2021)
28/ THE SYSTEM (Wigan, UK) « Thought Control » from « …is still murder » LP (2005)
29/ ALTERNATIVE (Dunfermline, Écosse) « What Revolution ? » from « What Revolution ? » EP (2023)
30/ QUE LINDO (Oslo, Norvège) « The Sun Stutters » from « Demo » (2023)
31/ INNER CONFLICT (Köln, Allemagne) « Geier über Leichen » from « At any Time » LP (2023)
32/ BINGO CREPUSCULE (Aire sur la Lys, France) « De Pire en Pire » from « Demo » CS (2023)
33/ PUNTER (Melbourne, Australie) « A Minute’s Silence » from « s/t » LP (2023)
34/ HEADKICKER (Raleigh, US) « Powerlines » from « s/t » CS (2022)
35/ CHAINED BLISS (Philadelphia, US) « Pillars of Abuse » from « s/t » LP (2022)
36/ AUTODELETE (Munich, Allemagne) « Methanol » from « s/t » LP (2023)
37/ HELTER SKATER (Krakow, Pologne) « The Sun shines still » from « s/t » LP (2023)