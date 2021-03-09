La France pue radio show – 09/03/2021

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 1:56:48 — 106.9MB) | Embed
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ KALEIDOSCOPE (New York, US) « One Drop // Blood Quantum » from « Decolonization » EP (2020)
2/ BAD BREEDING (Stevenage, UK) « Theatre of Work » from « Exiled » LP (2019)
3/ ARCTIC FLOWERS (Portland, US) « Glass on Ice » from « Straight to the Hunter » LP (2018)
4/ TERRIBLE FEELINGS (Malmö, Suède) « Black Water » from « Tremors » LP (2015)
5/ MEGA CITY FOUR (Farnborough, UK) « Paper Tiger » from « Tranzophobia » LP (1989)
6/ LES THUGS (Angers, France) « I Love you So » from « K.E.X.P. Session 10-07-2008 » 10 » (2011)
7/ WILD DOGS (Madrid, Espagne) « El Huego de la Identidad del Hombre » from EP (2011)
8/ MAKILADORAS (Groningen, Hollande) « Uitshot » from split EP w/ Radio Bikini (2004)
9/ ATAQUE ZERO (Bogota, Colombie) « Destruction » from « Demo » (2021)
10/ SYSTEMA (Bogota, Colombie) « No Hay un nuevo Mañana » from « Demo » (2021)
11/ FRANKIE STUBBS (Sunderland, UK) « I like being a European » from « Blood Orange Moon » EP (2020)
12/ PROTOMARTYR (Detroit, US) « Processed by the Boys » from « Ultimate Success Today » LP (2020)
13/ NO HOPE FOR THE KIDS (Kobenhavn, Danemark) « Gas Angreb » from « s/t » LP (2003)
14/ THE OBSERVERS (Portland, US) « Lead Pill » from « So what’s left now » LP (2004)
15/ SEGUE (Minneapolis, US) « The Undermining Yearn » from « Death to Segue » 10 » (2004)
16/ SILENCE (Lublin, Pologne) « Mad Civilization » from « Mad Civilization » 10 » (2004)
17+18/ RADIO BIKINI (Den Haag, Hollande) « At Your Service » + « Geruimd Staat Netjes » from split EP w/ Makiladoras (2004)
19+20/ BOYCOT (Alkmaar, Hollande) « Anarchy and Chaos » + « In the Name of the Animals » from split EP w/ Argue Damnation (1997)
21/ ACTIVE MINDS (Scarborough, UK) « The Ones who are left behind » from « Two Sides of the Same Coin » EP (2021)
22/ SLANT (Séoul, Corée du Sud) « Casualty » from 1집 LP (2021)
23/ MORBO (Lima, Pérou) « A Quien le Echamo la Culpa » from split w/ La Flingue (2016)
24/ PLASMATICS (New York, US) « Sometimes » from « New Hope for the Wretched » LP (1980)
25/ BREAD & WATER (Dallas, US) « Can You fake it » from « s/t » LP (2003)
26/ UNHINGED (Liège, Belgique) « So it goes » from « Win Our Freedom in Fire » LP (1996)
27/ PORTOBELLO BONES (Tours, France) « Tatiana’s Chest » from « Zyqkimasz » LP (1995)
28/ HATEEN (Sao Paulo, Brazil) «We Two feel blue » from « Dear Life » CD (2000)
29/ PERVERS & TRUANDS (Saint-Etienne, France) « Gueule Noire » from « Demo 2020» (2020)
30/ UTOPIE (Lille, France) « Fonce » from « Nouveaux Souvenirs » Demo (2020)
31/ NOFX (Los Angeles, US) « The Big Drag » from « Single Album » (2021)
32/ RUDIMENTARY PENI (London, UK) « Anthem for Doomed Youth » from upcoming « Great War » LP (2021)