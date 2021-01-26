podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW – 26/01/2021
    hardcore punk
    26 janvier 2021 | Aucun commentaire

    0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
    1/ FARMACO (Buenos Aires, Argentine) « Fallas » from «s/t » EP (2020)
    2/ POBREZA MENTAL (New York, US) « Instito Valesoso » from « Ya no me Pertenezco » EP (2019)
    3/ ZOUNDS (Reading, UK) « More Trouble coming every day» from « More Trouble coming every day » (1982)
    4/ SIGNAL LOST (Austin, US) « Terminal » from « Prosthetic Screams » LP (2007)
    5+6/ LUSTER BOMB UNIT (Stuttgart, Allemagne) « Fleisch » + « Heute wie Morgen wie gestern » from « Stumpf ist Trumpf » CD (2006) & « Heute wie morgen wie gestern » EP (2013)
    7/ HIRSUTE (Bordeaux, France) « In Silence » from « Demo » (2020)
    8/ BUCK BILOXI & THE FUCKS (New Orleans, US) « Put you in the Gulag » from « Put you in the Gulag » EP (2020)
    9/ SWEET REAPER (Ventura, US) « Sidekick » from « Sidekick » LP (2020)
    10/ PUBLIC SERVICE (Glasgow, Écosse) « O / Sabine » from « I’m gonna kill that man » EP (2020)
    11/ RADIUM GRRRLS (Falun, Suède) « Grrrls like us » from « Pro Choice » EP (2017)
    12/ PAINTBOX (Tokyo, Japon) « Cry of the Sheep » from « s/t » EP (1998)
    13/ WORLD BURNS TO DEATH (Austin, US) « Holocaust Rehearsal » from « The Graveyard of Utopia » LP (2008)
    14/ CALLOUSED (US) from Split LP w/Shitlist (2000)
    15/ SHITLIST (US) from Split LP w/Calloused (2000)
    16/ BINAIRE (Marseille-Lyon, France) « Tout m’ennuie avant minuit » Unreleased (2021)
    17/ CUIR (Lorient, France) « Dégats » from « Album » LP (2021)
    18/ J CHURCH (San Francisco, US) « If I’m Lonely » from split EP w/Wat Tyler (1994)
    19/ AN UNEASY PEACE (Austin, US) « A Thousand pretty mannequins » from « s/t » EP (2020)
    20/ PRIMITIV BUNKO (Clermont-Ferrand, France) « Hypocrisie » from « Jakie Mamy Prawo By Zabijać Zwierzęta » EP (1995)
    21/ MANIFESTO JUKEBOX (Helsinki, Finlande) « Desire » from « Desire » LP (2000)
    22/ MISSING TEETH (Auckland, Nouvelle-Zélande) « Archie Blue » from « The Disaster EP » EP (2003)
    23/ GARAGE FODDER (Auckland, Nouvelle-Zélande) « Open your Eyes » from split w/Missing Teeth (2005)
    24+25/ HURANA (Tuxtla Gutierrez, Mexique) « Mi Generación » + « Aun Siente Panico » from « Brujas, Cholas E Inventadas » EP (2020)
    26/ PROTESTERA (Göteborg, Suède) « Stamplinsteorin » from « Sea Shepherd Benefit EP » (2020)
    27/ STRAWMAN ARMY (New York, US) « Medicine Line » from « Age of Exile » LP (2020)
    28/ THE OBSERVERS (Portland, US) « Can’t be sad » from « Lead Pill » (2003)
    29/ BAD NASTY (Nancy, France) « Incorruption » from Split LP w/ The Krays (2019)
    30/ APOCALIPSTIX (Bremen, Allemagne) « War in my Head » from « War in my Head » EP (2006)
    31/ SUBURBAN REPTILES (Auckland, Nouvelle-Zélande) « Saturday Night Stay at Home » from « Saturday Night Stay at Home » EP (1978)
    32/ SCAVENGERS (Auckland, Nouvelle-Zélande) (1977)
    33/ RIVAL SQUAD (San Diego, US) « Big Man / Agua es Vida » from « Tierra » EP (2020)
    34/ BENZIN (Berlin, Allemagne) « Müllpresse » + « Schlange » from « Demo » (2019)
    35/ EYEHATEGOD (New Orleans, US) « Medicine Noose » from « A History of Nomadic Behaviour » LP (2021)
    36/ BOY (Brno, République Tchèque) « Can’t stop me » from Split w/ Hat Trickers (2015)
    37/ SUNSHINE WARD (Boston, US) « Selfish Hate » from « Order » EP (2016)
    38/ CHEB SHATA’ (Toulouse, France) « Don’t Call me White (Nofx) » from « Cheb Shata’ Is Dead » (2020)

