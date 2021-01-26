LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW – 26/01/2021

0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ FARMACO (Buenos Aires, Argentine) « Fallas » from «s/t » EP (2020)
2/ POBREZA MENTAL (New York, US) « Instito Valesoso » from « Ya no me Pertenezco » EP (2019)
3/ ZOUNDS (Reading, UK) « More Trouble coming every day» from « More Trouble coming every day » (1982)
4/ SIGNAL LOST (Austin, US) « Terminal » from « Prosthetic Screams » LP (2007)
5+6/ LUSTER BOMB UNIT (Stuttgart, Allemagne) « Fleisch » + « Heute wie Morgen wie gestern » from « Stumpf ist Trumpf » CD (2006) & « Heute wie morgen wie gestern » EP (2013)
7/ HIRSUTE (Bordeaux, France) « In Silence » from « Demo » (2020)
8/ BUCK BILOXI & THE FUCKS (New Orleans, US) « Put you in the Gulag » from « Put you in the Gulag » EP (2020)
9/ SWEET REAPER (Ventura, US) « Sidekick » from « Sidekick » LP (2020)
10/ PUBLIC SERVICE (Glasgow, Écosse) « O / Sabine » from « I’m gonna kill that man » EP (2020)
11/ RADIUM GRRRLS (Falun, Suède) « Grrrls like us » from « Pro Choice » EP (2017)
12/ PAINTBOX (Tokyo, Japon) « Cry of the Sheep » from « s/t » EP (1998)
13/ WORLD BURNS TO DEATH (Austin, US) « Holocaust Rehearsal » from « The Graveyard of Utopia » LP (2008)
14/ CALLOUSED (US) from Split LP w/Shitlist (2000)
15/ SHITLIST (US) from Split LP w/Calloused (2000)
16/ BINAIRE (Marseille-Lyon, France) « Tout m’ennuie avant minuit » Unreleased (2021)
17/ CUIR (Lorient, France) « Dégats » from « Album » LP (2021)
18/ J CHURCH (San Francisco, US) « If I’m Lonely » from split EP w/Wat Tyler (1994)
19/ AN UNEASY PEACE (Austin, US) « A Thousand pretty mannequins » from « s/t » EP (2020)
20/ PRIMITIV BUNKO (Clermont-Ferrand, France) « Hypocrisie » from « Jakie Mamy Prawo By Zabijać Zwierzęta » EP (1995)
21/ MANIFESTO JUKEBOX (Helsinki, Finlande) « Desire » from « Desire » LP (2000)
22/ MISSING TEETH (Auckland, Nouvelle-Zélande) « Archie Blue » from « The Disaster EP » EP (2003)
23/ GARAGE FODDER (Auckland, Nouvelle-Zélande) « Open your Eyes » from split w/Missing Teeth (2005)
24+25/ HURANA (Tuxtla Gutierrez, Mexique) « Mi Generación » + « Aun Siente Panico » from « Brujas, Cholas E Inventadas » EP (2020)
26/ PROTESTERA (Göteborg, Suède) « Stamplinsteorin » from « Sea Shepherd Benefit EP » (2020)
27/ STRAWMAN ARMY (New York, US) « Medicine Line » from « Age of Exile » LP (2020)
28/ THE OBSERVERS (Portland, US) « Can’t be sad » from « Lead Pill » (2003)
29/ BAD NASTY (Nancy, France) « Incorruption » from Split LP w/ The Krays (2019)
30/ APOCALIPSTIX (Bremen, Allemagne) « War in my Head » from « War in my Head » EP (2006)
31/ SUBURBAN REPTILES (Auckland, Nouvelle-Zélande) « Saturday Night Stay at Home » from « Saturday Night Stay at Home » EP (1978)
32/ SCAVENGERS (Auckland, Nouvelle-Zélande) (1977)
33/ RIVAL SQUAD (San Diego, US) « Big Man / Agua es Vida » from « Tierra » EP (2020)
34/ BENZIN (Berlin, Allemagne) « Müllpresse » + « Schlange » from « Demo » (2019)
35/ EYEHATEGOD (New Orleans, US) « Medicine Noose » from « A History of Nomadic Behaviour » LP (2021)
36/ BOY (Brno, République Tchèque) « Can’t stop me » from Split w/ Hat Trickers (2015)
37/ SUNSHINE WARD (Boston, US) « Selfish Hate » from « Order » EP (2016)
38/ CHEB SHATA’ (Toulouse, France) « Don’t Call me White (Nofx) » from « Cheb Shata’ Is Dead » (2020)
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)