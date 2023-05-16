LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 16/05/2023

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 1:59:24 — 164.0MB) | Embed
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ XYLITOL (Olympia, US) « I want refund » from « I’m pretty sure I would know if Reality were fundamentally different than I perceived it to be» EP (2020)
2/ ZORN (Philadelphia, US) « Lament » from « Hardcore Zorn » EP (2021)
3/ ZIPPER (Sydney, Australie) « Ice » from « Dreamer Gabe » Demo (2020)
4/ VÖLE (Praha, République tchèque) « Pro Vsechny co jsem urazil » from split LP w/ Brunner Todesmarsch » (2023)
5+6/ LASSO (Salvador de Bahia, Brazil) « Lingua Seca » + « Derramada na Estrada » from « Ordem Imaginada » EP (2023)
7/ WASTED (Madiun, Indonésie) « Party » from « What’s Going On ? » EP (2023)
8/ CEMENTO (Los Angeles, US) « No Ambition » from « Killing Life » Tape (2021)
9/ A CULTURE OF KILLING (Milano, Italie) « The Last Train Home » from « Dissipation of Clouds – The Barrier » LP (2023)
10/ CHILDREN WITH DOG FEET (New York, US) « Commit Crimes with Me » from « Curb your Anarchy » Tape (2021)
11/ FAUCHEUSE (Bordeaux, France) « Faucheuse » from « Demo » Tape (2023)
12/ PHOSPHORE (Bordeaux, France) « L’Ultimatum » from « Demo » Tape (2023)
13/ FUNERAL MESS (Tbilissi, Georgie) « Renegade » from « s/t » EP (2023)
14/ HEZ (Panama) « No Quiero Trabajar » from « Panamaniacs » LP (2023)
15/ PANDEMIX (Boston, US) « Dead Celebrities » from « Love is Obliteration » LP (2023)
16+17/ KOBRA (Milano, Italie) « Incubo » + « Dentro Agli Schermi » from « Confusione » LP (2023)
18/ ELECTRONIC CIRCUS (London, UK) « Direct Lines » from « Direct Lines » EP (1981)
19/ FIEBRE (Barcelona, Espagne) « Poemas de Odios » from « s/t » Tape (2023)
20/ WORLD IN ACTION (Milwaukee, US) « The System Kills » from « s/t » EP (2023)
21/ PERP WALK (Bristol, UK) « The Chain of Infection » from « The Chain of Infection » EP (2023)
22+23/ HEIMAT-LOS (Paris, France) « Soldier » + « Funk is Dead » from « Schlag ! » EP (1985)
24+25/ KAAOS (Tampere, Finlande) « Kytät On Natsisikoja » + « Nätsiäpärät » from « Huvikumpu Tapes 1982 » (2022)
26+27+28/ ANTI-CIMEX (Gothenburg, Suède) « Straight to Hell » + « Victims of a Bomb Raid » + Dead Struggle in a Burning Hell » from « The Complete Demos Collection 1982-1983 » LP (2021)
29/ TERROR Y MISERIA (Barcelona, Spain) « Medios Masivos de Incomunicación » from « Destruyando y Sembrando » LP (2023)
30/ BIBIONE (Praha, République Tchèque) « Spin it » from « Quattro Formaggi » EP (2023)
31/ SWEEPING PROMISES (Lawrence, US) « Eraser » from « Good Living is coming for you » LP (2023)
32/ HAGAR THE WOMB (London, UK) « Hated by the Daily Mail » from « Agitate » LP (2021)
33/ LES CALAMITÉS (Paris, France) « Toutes les Nuits » from « Encore ! 1983-1987» LP (2022)
34/ SLOW WORRIES (Amsterdam, Pays-Bas) « Hide out » from « s/t » LP (2016)
35/ YFORY (Berlin, Allemagne) « Chwaer Pwy ? » from « s/t » EP (2023)
36/ SMIERC (Stockholm, Suède) « Dowiemy Się » from « Prawda » EP (2023)
37/ ALLUSION (Toulouse, France) « Monde Moderne » from « Demo » Tape (2023)
38/ PRINCE JAMMY (Jamaïque) « Black Trap » from « En Lion Dub Style » LP (1978)
39/ JACKIE MITOO (Toronto, Canada) « Wall Street » from « The Keyboard King at Studio One » LP (2008)
40/ THE ASTRONAUTS (Welwyn Garden City, UK) « Heresy » from « When you’re not so High » LP (2021)
41/ KEM TRAIL (Hamburgh, Allemagne) « Sauf Dich Voll » from « Acht Cola Acht Bit » Tape (2023)