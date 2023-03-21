LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 21/03/2023

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 1:53:34 — 104.0MB) | Embed
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ SOCIO LA DIFEKTA (Tokyo, Japon) « Polico Fikas Aculon » from « Kreski » EP (2021)
2/ NEXO (Kobenhavn, Danemark) « Demise » from « False Flag » LP (2022)
3/ TANGLED LINES (Dresden, Allemagne) « All the Time » from « Discography » Tape (2012)
4/ HAILGUN (Melbourne, Australie) « Losing my Sanity » from « Collection 2011-2016 » Tape (2016)
5/ CRISTO (Los Angeles, US) « Carbon Copy » from « s/t » EP (2023)
6/ SENZA FUTURO (Bogota, Colombie) « Vida Maldita » from « Demo » (2023)
7+8/ FUERA DE SEKTOR (Barcelona, Espagne) « El Mundo Sigue » + « Necessito Combustible » from « s/t » Tape (2022)
8+9/ DISAFFECT (Glasgow, Écosse) « Brace » + « Cos I look different to you » from « Blood Red Seas » EP (2022)
10/ GENITAL JIGGLING (Rouen, France) « Chupacabra » from « Golden Rule » LP (2014)
11/ VENKMAN (Oakland, US) « Cast Iron Skillet » from « Slumber Party » (2015)
12/ ZYFILIS (Malmö, Suède) « Hjalte Utan Beltalt » from V/A « Öresund HC Omnibus » LP (2022)
13/ HAG (Malmö, Suède) « Jubelidiot » from V/A « Öresund HC Omnibus » LP (2022)
14/ HELLSHOCK (Portland, US) « The wait for you still » from « s/t » LP (2022)
15/ PYHÄKOULU (Hämeenlinna, Finlande) « Exynyt » from « In retrospect 1984-1989 » 2xLP (2021)
16+17/ DRAUMAR (Oslo, Norvège) « Heist Aleine » + »D’Krig » from « D’Krig » EP (2022)
18/ RECIDIVE (Metz, France) « Grolet on Fire » from split EP w/Cloaca (2016)
19/ CLOACA (Montréal, Canada) « Nailed to our crosses » from split EP w/Recidive (2016)
20+21/ VAROITUS (Motala, Suède) « Ikuinen Sota » + « Pandemia » from « Ikuinen Sota » LP (2023)
22+23/ DEEPxCUT (Ioannina, Grèce) « Dark Spot » + « Sadness » from « No Heal » EP (2023)
24/ HEADBUTT (London, UK) « The Shooting Party II » from « Tildes » LP (1994)
25/ DADDY’S BOY (Chicago, US) « Boston Kev Party » from « Great News ! » LP (2022)
26/ MASTER BLASTER (Auckland, Nouvelle-Zélande) « To all my friends » from « Pass out » EP (2017)
27/ END RESULT (Los Angeles, US) « Aimless Games » from « What Pain will you sustain ?» Tape (2018)
28+29/ LA’S WASTED YOUTH (Los Angeles, US) « Fuck Authority » + « You’re a Jerk » from « Reagan’s In » LP (1981)
30/ COMBAT TRIBES (Los Angeles, US) « Mark of the Beast » from « Bad Dudes » EP (2022)
31/ UNIFORM (New York, US) « The Walk » from « The Long Walk » LP (2018)
32/ ARSENAL (Chicago, US) « Half Control » from « Manipulator » EP (1988)
33/ DANNY TREJO (Venezia, Italie) « Holy Life » from « Human Extinction » LP (2014)
34/ PESCI (Newcastle, Australie) « Abattoir » from « PescII » EP (2017)
35/ MENTALITÉ 81 (Brest, France) « La France du Futur » from « s/t » Tape (2023)
36+37/ PRISON AFFAIR (Barcelona, Espagne) « Big Bottom Baby » + « Bedtime » from « Demo 3 » (2023)
38/ BOTHERS (Portland, US) « No Town » from « II » LP (2022)
39/ MALDITA (Toronto, Canada) « Nudos » from « s/t » LP (2022)
40/ DONA MALDAD (Caracas, Venezuela) « La Dictadura del Discurso » from « Demo 2015 » Tape (2015)
41/ SPEEDOZER (Bruxelles, Belgique) « Rollercoaster » from « Rollercoaster » LP (2017)
42/ ARSOU (Lille, France) « La Rue » from « Demo » (2023)
43/ POTERE NEGATIVO (Sondrio, Italie) « Fiume del’Odio’ » from « Promo » (2023)
44/ GUERRA FINAL (Dallas, US) « Miseria Terminal » from « s/t » EP (2021)
45/ THE NECESSARY EVIL (Chili) « Noche » from « Vida Desastre » Flexi EP (2022)
46/ UGLY SHADOWS (Istanbul, Turquie) « Kids of Tomorrow » from EP (2015)
47/ DISGRADATION (Ukraine) « Р е й к о в а В і й н а » from « В о р о г Н а р о д у » EP (2023)