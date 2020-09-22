La france pue – 22/09/2020

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 2:08:14 — 234.8MB) | Embed
1/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
2/ ANGRY BRIGADE (Prague, Rép. Tchèque) « Policejni Provokace » from « s/t » EP (2017)
3/ ORANG ORANG (Göttingen, Allemagne) « Let’s keep talking to plants » from « s/t » LP (2018)
4/ AXE RASH (Stockholm, Suède) « Breath » from « s/t » LP (2019)
5/ BROKEN (Bretagne, France) « Fight Back » from « s/t » LP (2015)
6/ LIMP WRIST (Albany, US) « Just Like You » from « Want us Dead » EP (2009)
7/ PELIGRO (Barcelona, Espagne) « Hierve la Sangre » from « s/t » LP (2011)
8/ POROK (Turku, Finlande) « Slobodnia » from « s/t » Demo (2020)
9/ CLASSICS OF LOVE (Los Angeles, US) « Dawn of Universal Law » from « World of Burning Hate » EP (2020)
10/ SUBHUMANS (Bath, UK) « 99% » from « Crisis Point » LP (2019)
11/ LUX (Barcelona, Espagne) « Manana » from « New Day » EP (2019)
12/ WARNING/WARNING (Bordeaux, France) « Insert Coin » from « There’s nothing left » LP (2011)
13/ SKIZOPHRENIA (Tsuyama, Japon) « Don’t give up » from « Single Ticket to Demolition » LP (2015)
14/ COLLECTIF MARY READ (Saint-Etienne, France) « Obscures Hantises » from « Readhaus Codex XXI » CD (2010)
15/ NAS (New York, US) « NY State of Mind » from « Illmatic » LP (1994)
16/ APSURD (Belgrade, Croatie) « Svernu Ce Doci Kraj » from « Derealizacija / Svernu Ce Doci Kraj » LP (2020)
17/ RABIES BABIES (London, UK) « Rape is Rape even if the rapist is in a band that you like » from « s/t » 10 » (2020)
18/ THE MAYTALS (Kingston, Jamaïque) « Monkey Man » from « Monkey Business » Comp LP (2019)
19/ BOB & MARCIA (Jamaïque) « Young, Gifted & Black » from « Monkey Business » Comp LP (2019)
20/ STRAFPLANET (Graz, Autriche) « Subject and Object » from « Freizeitstress » LP (2018)
21/ PERMANENT RUIN (San Jose, US) »Titan » from « Are you ready to Sacrifice ? » LP (2015)
22/ DEAD STOP (Ghent, Belgique) « In Hell » from « Live for Nothing » LP (2002)
23/ TEMPS MORT (Montceau-les-Mines, France) « Comme des Chiens » from « s/t » CD (2011)
24/ DESGRACIADOS (Calgary, Canada) « Ignorante » from « DES II » Demo (2020)
25/ CRESS (Wigan, UK) « Dead Bird » from split LP w/ Buff (2020)
26/ MASSES (Melbourne, Australie) « Worthy » from « s/t » EP (2018)
27/ SEB RADIX (Lyon, France) « This is good music… » from « The Darbi Sex » EP (2019)
28/ AUTONOMA PARADISE (Bretagne, France) « ? » from « Soutien à l’Envolée » LP (2015)
29/ THE WANTED (Concarneau, France) « ? » from « Soutien à l’Envolée » LP (2015)
30/ THEE HEADCOTEES (Chatham, UK) « Punk Boy » from « Punk Girls » LP (1996)
31/ JUBILÉ (Saint-Etienne, France) « Really Real » from « Songs of the Cold North » LP (2012)
32/ SYLVIE S (Melbourne, Australie) « 2 » from Demo (2020)
33/ FUTURO (Sao Paulo, Brazil) « Prisão Material » from ‘Os Segredos de Espaço e Tempo » LP (2020)
34/ SHIT & SHINE (Texas,US / UK) « Ibanez Destroyer » from « Teardrops » LP (2016)
35/ BLOODY HEAD (Nottingham, UK) « Narco Bulldozer » from « s/t » EP (2019)
36/ HJERTESTOP (Kobenhavn, Danemark) « Lob » from « Vi Ses I Helvede » LP (2008)
37/ PKP (Norvège) « ? » from LP (2007)
38/ JOHNNY CASH (Nashville, US) « Oh ! Lonesome Me » from « King of Country » (1972)
39/ CALEXICO (Tucson, US) « End of the World with You » from « The Thread that keeps us » LP (2018)
40/ OI POLLOI (Edinburgh, Ecosse) « Dirty Protest » from « Live in Breizh » LP (2020)
41/ NERRVIO (Palma de Majorca, Espagne) « Your Leader « from « Demo » (2020)