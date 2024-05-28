LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 28/05/2024

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 2:02:56 — 281.4MB) | Embed
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1+2+3/ BOZONE (Reno, US) « Disconnect from the Bozone » + « I Hope your Weak » + « I hate Art » from « Return to the Bozone » CS (2024)
4/ MONTALLANTAS (Bogota, Colombie) « Ciudad en Llamas » from « Ultima Palabras » CS (2024)
5+6/ BRAIN SQUEEZE (Portland, US) « Self Image » + « Human Parasites » from split EP w/ The Death Sentence (2024)
7/ URBAN MISERY (Vienna, Autriche) « Energy for Destruction » from « Demo » (2024)
8/ LA MILAGROSA (New York, US) « Tiempos de Miseria » from « Tiempos de Miseria » CS (2024)
9/ PURITY CULTURE (Toronto, Canada) « No Enemies » from « s/t » CS (2024)
10/ PAINFUL PLACES (Saint-Etienne, France) « Were we live » from « Demo » (2015)
11/ UNSANITARY NAPKIN (Wellington, Nouvelle-Zélande) « Bottom Feeder » from « Displeasure / Vortex of Shit » LP (2022)
12/ JALANG (Melbourne, Australie) « Senandung Akhir Zaman » from « Santa » LP (2021)
13/ NIGHTFEEDER (Seattle, US) « The Last March of the Ents / Count the Dead » from « Cut all of your face off » LP (2022)
14+15/ TUPA (Bogota, Colombie) « Canero » + « Republica Popular Democratica de Korea » from « Exitos de Oro para hacer el Mal » (2024)
16+17/ SEX GERMS (Leicester, UK) « ADHD » + « Get Some » from « Germcore » (2024)
18+19/ SMERTEGRAENSENS TOLDERE (Aarhus, Danemark) « Hold Afstand » + « Mer Ligeglad » from « Mere Benzin » LP (2024)
20/ LITIGE (Lyon, France) « 2 Degrés » from « s/t » EP (2024)
21/ TE KIERO MATAR (Bilbao, Espagne) « Sheriff de la Scena » from « 3 Kg de Mierda » CS (2024)
22/ CUT PIECE (Portland, US) « G.U.G.I. » from « Your own good » LP (2024)
23/ TORMENTED IMP (Leeds, UK) « G.I.P. » from « s/t » CS (2024)
24/ BETONWELT (Hamburg, Allemagne) « Sterben » from « s/t » LP (2024)
25+26/ NO MODEL (East Coast, US) «? » + « Your Life in America » from « W.A.A.D. -Weaponized Asian Americans Diaspora » CS (2024)
27/ PEACE TALKS (Pittsburgh, US) « Pull the Plug » from « Will you be Next ? » Flexi EP (2024)
28/ L.I.C. (Leicester, UK) « World of Wonder » from « s/t » EP (2024)
29/ DOMESTICATRIX (Birmingham, US) « Downer » from split EP w/ B.U.R.N. (2024)
30+31/ INVERTEBRATES (Richmond, US) « Bastardized » + « Sick to Survive » from « Sick to Survive » LP (2024)
32/ TOTAL CON (London, UK) « Bombs of Peace (Upright Citizens) » from « 11 Songs CS » CS (2024)
33/ GÖTRI (Kassel, Allemagne) « Oligarki » from « Excessive Obstruction & Destruction » EP (2024)
34+35/ BOOTLICKER (Vancouver, Canada) « State Property » + « Mercy Dog » from « 1000 YD Stare » LP (2024)
36+37/ GRÜZE PACK (Winterthur, Suisse) « Ide Sxhwiizz 2 » + « Generation Next » from « Generation Next » CS (2024)
38+39/ COFFEE STAIN (Jacksonville, US) « Adrenochrome » + « The Devil beats his wife » from « 5 Finger Discount up the East Coast » CS (2024)
40+41/ SHTYPES (Kuala Lumpur/Batam, Indonésie) « Equali-Shit » + « Sick » from « Demo » (2024)
42/ GROIND (Oxnard, US) « Keep it Clean » from « s/t » CS (2024)
43/ NEYPA (Ioannina, Grèce) « Ε Ρ Ε Ι Π Ι Α , Σ Υ Ν Τ Ρ Ι Μ Μ Ι Α » from « s/t » LP (2024)
44/ WAFAQ (Padang, Indonésie) « Second Wave » from « Liberation Corpse » EP (2024)
45+46/ NORMS (Budapest, Hongrie) « Fogyasztó, termelő » + « Ilyet Lehet ? » from « 100% Hazaárulás » LP
47/ BLESSURE (Bilbao, Espagne) « Ils sont partout » from « La Manière » EP (2024)
48/ GUT HEALTH (Melbourne, Australie) « Uh Oh » from « Singles ’23 » EP (2024)
49/ ARABELLA & THE HEIST (Melbourne, Australie) « Electric » from « Electric » EP (2024)
50+51/ VORRGS (Garantalo, Indonésie) « Deal » + « Damn » from « Slaughter » CS (2024)
52/ RAZE (Oakland, US) « Numb my Brain » from « Demo » (2024)
53/ ARRÊT (Los Angeles, US) « Poison Gases » from « The Madness » CS (2024)
54/ HAAVAT (UK) « Myrsky Nousee » from « Myrsky Nousee » LP (2024)
55/ MC PAMPILLE (Saint-Etienne, France) « Allez les Verts » from split EP w/ Monty (2024)