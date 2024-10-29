LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 29/10/2024

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 1:59:40 — 153.1MB) | Embed
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ ACID KING (US) « 90 Seconds » from « Beyond Vision » LP (2023)
2/ CITIZEN FISH (Bath, UK) « Feeding » from « Thirst » LP (1996)
3/ STRAW MAN ARMY (New York, US) « Extinction Burst » from « Eastworks » LP (2024)
4/ WIRUS (Olzytar, Pologne) « Perspektywa » from « Na Zmianę » LP (2024)
5+6/ MOB 47 (Suède) « Masspsykors » + « Moder Jord » from « Tills Du Dör » LP (2024)
7/ S.H.I.T. (Toronto, Canada) « Corporate Funded Killing Technology » from « For a better World » LP (2024)
8/ ARSE (Sydney, Australie) « Shame Bomb » from « Kaputt » EP (2024)
9/ URINE HELL (Chicago, US) « Nothing of Interest » from « Weight » CS (2024)
10/ EASPA MEASA (Dublin, Irlande) « Welcome to Slavery » from « s/t » CD
11/ GREEN DAY (San Francisco, US) « Living in the 20 ’s » from « Saviors » LP (2024)
12/ PROBLEMS (Oslo, Norvège) « Répétitive Stress » + « Slash » from « Beg for Release » EP (2024)
13/ DEATH RATTLE (Liège, Belgique) « Witch » from upcoming release (2024)
14/ 6AIL (Grenoble, France) « Dent de Scie »
15/ TISIPHONE (Lyon, France) « Area » from « Riot Puppets » LP (2024)
16/ FAUX-DÉPART (Lyon, France) « Anti-France » from « s/t » EP (2024)
17/ ROTURA (Barcelona, Espagne) « Jamas Podran » from « Al Otro Lado » LP (2024)
18/ SHOOTING DAGGERS (London, UK) « Tunnel Vision » from « Love & Rage » LP (2024)
19/ CONFETTI MALAISE (Marseille, France) « Men of Influence » from « A Thousand Burning Suns » LP (2023)
20/ MELT BANANA (Tokyo, Japon) « Stop Gap » from « 3+5 » LP (2024)
21/ UZU (Montréal, Canada) « Mouhassar » from « s/t » LP (2022)
22/ VII (Bayonne, France) « Né de la dernière Pluie » from « Les Matins sous la Lune » LP (2017)
23/ DISAFFECT (Glasgow, Écosse) « Narrow Minded Bigots » from « Powerless with a Guitar » LP (1996)
24/ NUKIES (Stockholm, Suède) « Miserable Life » from « Paralysis of Fear » LP (2024)
25+26/ PUNITIVE DAMAGE (Vancouver, Canada) « Baptism of Fire » + « Humanity upon Request » from « Hate Training » EP (2024)
27/ CONWAY THE MACHINE (Buffalo, US) « Stab Out » from « Won’t he do it » LP (2023)
28/ WEST SIDE GUNN (Buffalo, US) « Rolack’s » from « Rolack’s » EP (2021)
29/ MINISTRY (Chicago, US) « Under my Thumb (Rolling Stones) » from « Cover Up » LP (2008)
30/ SNUFF (London, UK) « Take me on » from « Tweet Tweet my Lovely » LP (1998)
31/ LIFE (Tokyo, Japon) « Losing Biodiversity » from split LP w/ Destruct (2024)
32+33/ DESTRUCT (Richmond, US) « Thiokol » + « No Indignation » from split LP w/Life (2024)
34/ THE AK 47’S (London, UK) « Tottenham Three » from « Don’t call me Vanilla » LP (1991)
35/ THE CLASH (London, UK) « This is Radio Clash » from « This is Radio Clash » EP (1981)
36/ NONSTOP (Toulouse, France) « Ambiance Bon Enfant » from « Alien au Pays des Aliénés » LP (2024)