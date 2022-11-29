LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 29/11/2022

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 1:53:32 — 103.9MB) | Embed
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ DISAFFECT (Glasgow, Écosse) « Cos I look different to you » from « Blood Red Seas » EP (2022)
2/ FRACTURED (Montreal, Canada) « Morality of War » from split LP w/ Phone (2022)
3/ JUGGLING JUGULARS (Tampere, Finlande) « New Song » from « Who’s Talking ? E.P » EP (2022)
4/ CARMEN COLÈRE (Nancy, France) « Ferme ta gueule » from « Ferme ta gueule » EP (2022)
5/ GUIMAUVE (Paris, France) « L’Ère de rien » from « s/t » (2022)
6/ FILATURE (Toulouse, France) « Reflets » from Demo (2022)
7/ LONGKNIFE (Portland, US) « Modern Fatigue » from « Curb Stomp Earth » LP (2022)
8/ YLEISET SYYT (Helsinki, Finlande) « Hyvänhekijä » from « Toisten Todellisuus » LP (2022)
9/ OUTCRY (Halifax, Canada) « Memory Loss » from « s/t » Tape (2017)
10/ LUBRICANT (Singapour) « Sacrifice » from Flexi EP (2017)
11+12+13/ <<<30S (Singapour) « Triggered » + « Zaman Kegemilangan » + « N.A.T.O. » from « Noises from 2017-2021 » CD (2022) 14+15/ WAH’77 (Fornovo, Italie) « Leather Face » + « No Way ! » from « High Hopes » LP (2022) 16/ BADABOUM (Brest, France) « 2 Mini Variante » from « s/t » (2018) 17/ GURS (Bilbao, Espagne) « Tierra Quemada » from « s/t » EP (2022) 18/ THE MONSTERS (Bern, Suisse) « Burn in my mind » from « Youth against nature » LP (1996) 19/ RENÉ BINAMÉ (Deux-Acren, Belgique) « Open the borders » from split EP w/ Bak XIII (2021) 20/ NOHZ (Toulouse, France) « Fangs » from Demo (2022) 21/ BARRICADE (Japon) « 金欲の豚共よ » from split EP w/ GJPB (1997) 22/ FUCK GEEZ (Osaka, Japon) « Forsaken » from « Once upon a time there was Fuck Geez » LP (2012) 23/ MUJERES PODRIDAS (Austin, US) « No hay Tiempo » from « s/t » EP (2017) 24/ KURRAKA (Austin, US) « La Violencia continua » from « Otra Dimension » Tape (2017) 25+26/ SCEMO (Milano, Italie) « Cuore » + « Rosso » from « Abisso » Tape (2022) 27/ RODODENDRONS (Boston/Chicago, US) « Stop the World » from « Stop the World » Tape (2022) 28/ MERCENARIAS (São Paulo, Brazil) « Me Perco » from « Cade as armas ? » LP (1986) 29/ CARAMBOLAGE (Berlin, Allemagne) « Die Zeit » from « Eilzustellung-Exprès » LP (1982) 30/ RASH DECISION (Falmouth, Angleterre) « Knocked Lose » from « Karoshi » LP (2018) 31/ BOTTLED UP (San Francisco, US) « Tick » from « Farrallon » LP (2018) 32/ ELEVATE (Pontianak, Indonésie) « Scum » + « No Sympathy » from « Stab from the Front EP » Tape (2022) 33/ ZERO FUNCTION (Laramie, US) « Mask » from Demo (2022) 34/ THE CHEMICALS (Montréal, Canada) « Break Time » from « Nome Noma – Quebec Post Punk et New Wave 1979-1987 » LP (2020) 35/ BLUE OIL (Montréal, Canada) « Money » from « Nome Noma- Quebec Post Punk et New Wave 1979-1987 » LP (2020) 36/ STRUGGLE SESSION (Beijing, Chine) « Howler » from split LP w/ Die Chihuahua Die (2017) 37/ DIE ! CHiWAWA DIE ! (Guangzhou, Chine) « No Stage is the best stage » from split LP w/ Struggle Session (2017) 38/ PALANTA (Budapest, Hongrie) « Ehseg » from « Demo » (2022) 39/ VEXED (Bukittinggi, Indonésie) « Leech » from « Mental Poverty » (2022) 40/ THE BURIAL (Norton, Angleterre) « P.S. Slightly Confused » from « A Day on the town » LP (1989) 41/ SANGRE (Amsterdam, Pays-Bas) « In front of your eyes » from Demo (2006) 42/ VOMIT PUNX (Enfield, US) « The Game » from « Lost » EP (1994) 43/ GAUZE (Japon) « Pressing On » from « Coretic » Comp