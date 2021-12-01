Emission animée par Dr. Roady & Diz Diz ! Titres diffusés :
Mr Deadly One Bad Man – My End
James Day – It’s All Divine
MINUTE DE BENNY GORDINI – Lover’s Rock #2
One Blood – Be Thankful
Slim Batson – So In Love
Elias Rabhani : I want to be
Bappi Lahiri – Disco Dancer
Antonio Sanches : Pinta Manta
Groupe RTD – Suuban (Joy)
Nappy Music Man : wanna make love to you
Barry White – Just not Enough (instr.)
Dam-Funk : I like your big azz girl
RD Burman – Chand mera dil
Ah dil kya
Tum kya jaano
Mil gaya ham ko saathi
CHRONIQUE DIZ DIZ : L’afghan Box son chronique Kitaro : Embayment
Ahmad Zahir – Duzdi Eshgam
King Coleman – Show Me what You Got
La Rebada : Calla Boca
Ray Gant & Arabian Knights – Don’t Leave Me baby
Thelma Houston : Don’t leave me this way
Joe Simon – Say (that your love is true)
The Du-Ettes – Please Forgive Me
Coco Maria – me veo volar
Animotion – I Engineer
The Zombies – Hung up on a Dream
Fortuné Bracieux et vénus 1 : Manze Chantal
Le bandit rôde – 01/12/2021
