podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
ITUNES		 pop up
POP-UP
LE DIRECT !

    • En ce moment sur RADIO DIO :

    La boite à musiques - ?

    AUDITEURS EN LIGNE
    bande continue
    PODCASTS
    Le bandit rôde – 01/12/2021
    pop soul world
    1 décembre 2021 | Aucun commentaire






    Emission animée par Dr. Roady & Diz Diz ! Titres diffusés :
    Mr Deadly One Bad Man – My End
    James Day – It’s All Divine
    MINUTE DE BENNY GORDINI – Lover’s Rock #2
    One Blood – Be Thankful
    Slim Batson – So In Love
    Elias Rabhani : I want to be
    Bappi Lahiri – Disco Dancer
    Antonio Sanches : Pinta Manta
    Groupe RTD – Suuban (Joy)
    Nappy Music Man : wanna make love to you
    Barry White – Just not Enough (instr.)
    Dam-Funk : I like your big azz girl
    RD Burman – Chand mera dil
    Ah dil kya
    Tum kya jaano
    Mil gaya ham ko saathi
    CHRONIQUE DIZ DIZ : L’afghan Box son chronique Kitaro : Embayment
    Ahmad Zahir – Duzdi Eshgam
    King Coleman – Show Me what You Got
    La Rebada : Calla Boca
    Ray Gant & Arabian Knights – Don’t Leave Me baby
    Thelma Houston : Don’t leave me this way
    Joe Simon – Say (that your love is true)
    The Du-Ettes – Please Forgive Me
    Coco Maria – me veo volar
    Animotion – I Engineer
    The Zombies – Hung up on a Dream
    Fortuné Bracieux et vénus 1 : Manze Chantal

    D'AUTRES PODCASTS DE Le Bandit Rôde / LES MENSUELLES DU MERCREDI

    Un Podcast au hasard ?

    Laisser un commentaire

    Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

    CONTACTS

    • Antenne : 04 77 25 05 94
    • Bureaux : 09 53 05 08 95
    • Programmation : prog {at} radiodio.org
    • Rédaction : redac {at} radiodio.org
    • Général : contact {at} radiodio.org
    • Web : web {at} radiodio.org
    • Technique : technique {at} radiodio.org

    NOUS SUIVRE

       
       